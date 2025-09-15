LG expands its line of xboom earbuds with two new models

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LG just announced two new earbuds in its xboom line of audio products, following the launch of the xboom Buds in January. The xboom Buds Plus and Buds Lite (which seems like a relatively confusing name to beer drinkers) both hit store shelves sometime this month.

The Buds Plus earbuds are filled with high-tech bells and whistles. These premium headphones boast adaptive EQ that continuously adjusts the sound profile in real time. This should ensure "optimal audio quality regardless of how the earbuds are worn." The company says the design compensates for changes that would lead to signal degradation with other earbuds.

LG

They include ANC and a trio of microphones for making phone calls and the like. The charging case sanitizes the earbuds after each use with UV rays, with the company claiming that the process eliminates 99.9 percent of bacteria from the surface. This case also doubles as a Bluetooth transmitter, which is useful when enjoying some in-flight entertainment. It supports wireless charging, which is nice, with up to ten hours of playback per charge on the buds and 30 hours with the case.

The Buds Lite earbuds have one advantage over the standard Buds and the Buds Plus. The battery lasts up to 11.5 hours per charge, with the case bringing that up to 35 hours. Otherwise, these are standard earbuds that offer "clear, balanced audio for music, calls and more."

They offer ANC, though a more streamlined version than with the Plus, and four customizable EQ modes. This allows users to "fine-tune their sound profile to match their preferences." The Buds Lite ship with several different ear tips to accommodate multiple ear canal sizes.

LG

LG hasn't revealed any pricing info on these products, but the original xboom Buds cost $109. It's a safe bet the Buds Plus will cost more than that. Hopefully, the Buds Lite will cost a bit less.

These are just the latest xboom-branded audio products. The company announced a trio of speakers at CES this year.