Marshall’s latest Bluetooth headphones promise improved noise cancellation and extreme battery life

We own many devices that run on batteries, and recharging them can be a pain. It’s always welcome when a new device offers plenty of battery life. As if answering these prayers, Marshall has now released its new Monitor III ANC headphones, and you can expect them to run all day.

Marshall says that you can enjoy up to 70 hours of playtime with active noise canceling (ANC) on. Deactivating ANC increases the maximum battery up to a whopping 100 hours. That’s more than four days of continuous playback. It takes two hours and thirty minutes to fully recharge the headphones, a rather long time that’s a necessary trade-off for the long battery life they offer. The ANC has also been significantly upgraded to block out sounds better than previous iterations of the technology.

Besides long battery life, the Monitor III ANC headphones have an Adaptive Loudness feature that reacts to your surroundings and makes sound adjustments without quality loss. For those who want to mess around with the EQ settings, there’s the M-button and Marshall Bluetooth app you can get on Android and iOS.

The M-button is a physical button that users can customize to switch between three EQ presets or activate a smartphone’s voice assistant. The app also has separate settings for voice assistants and Spotify Tap. The experience is similar to using Marshall’s $179 Major V headphones, which the company released earlier this year. For the uninitiated, Spotify Tap is a feature that lets supported audio devices start a Spotify listening session with a single tap of the button.

These Monitor III ANC headphones are comfortable and lighter than their predecessor, the Monitor II ANC headphones, weighing 250 grams. They even have built-in Bluetooth LE and Auracast support, which lets users connect to Auracast broadcasts nearby and listen in.

Even the packaging is premium. The headphones come in a hard case with red velvet insides, an obvious tribute to Marshall’s guitar amp-making heritage. The Monitor III ANC headphones are on sale now at Marshall’s site and at selected retailers for $350.