Noble Audio announces its most advanced earbuds yet, with five drivers per ear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Noble Audio just announced pending availability of its most advanced earbuds yet. The FoKus Rex5 earbuds manage to cram a whole lot of tech into a small package, with a $450 price tag to prove it.

First of all, Noble has installed five drivers into each earbud. This is likely the first time that's ever been done, as the idea of cramming multiple drivers into a tiny earbud is a relatively new concept. Noble's own FoKus Prestige earbuds include three drivers, but certainly not five.

Noble Audio

The FoKus Rex5 earbuds include a dynamic driver, a planar driver and three balanced armature drivers to extend the frequency range. The company says this particular combination creates "an impressive soundstage that effortlessly delivers rich, full bass, detailed mid-tones, and crystal-clear highs across an extended frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz."

For the uninitiated, planar drivers provide a more accurate signal through the treble and mid ranges. Dynamic drivers have the power to move a whole lot of air, resulting in an improved bass response. The company's recently-released FoKus Apollo headphones also combine these two types of drivers.

These earbuds integrate with a proprietary app and Audiodo's personalization software. This lets people create a custom EQ setting based on their hearing, which is then actually uploaded to the earbuds. Of course, the Rex5 buds offer active noise cancellation and multiple transparency modes.

Noble Audio

As for connectivity, the Rex5 earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 with Multipoint. They're also equipped with both aptX Adaptive and LDAC hi-res codecs, along with AAC and SBC. The company says customers should expect five hours of use per charge with ANC on and seven hours when it's off. The earbuds come with a charging case that can power an additional 40 hours of use, with a quick charge feature. The case is also green to match the buds.

Noble Audio's FoKus Rex5 earbuds are available for preorder right now, with shipments beginning on November 29. As previously mentioned, they cost $450, which is $200 more than Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2.