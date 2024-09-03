Noble Audio pairs dynamic and planar magnetic drivers in its first headphones

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The last time we checked in on Noble Audio, the company had developed a set of wireless earbuds with xMEMS drivers inside. Now, the company is back with its first set of wireless headphones, and it created a unique driver arrangement for this product too. The FoKus Apollo is the first set of cans to offer a hybrid speaker setup that pairs a 40mm dynamic driver alongside a 14.5mm planar magnetic driver, according to the company. The duo should offer "top-end clarity of planar with the power and body achieved by dynamic drivers," thanks to the inherent sonic capabilities of each.

Planar magnetic drivers provide improved accuracy through better treble and mid-range performance over dynamic drivers. However, dynamic drivers have the power to move lots of air for booming bass. Noble argues putting the two of them together creates "stunningly blissful" sound that no other headphones can generate. This model supports both LDAC and aptX HD for high-quality audio over Bluetooth.

Of course, audio quality is only part of the equation with wireless headphones, and the FoKus Apollo's spec sheet looks solid. Noble promises up to 60 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) on, with an additional 20 hours of use if you turn it off. Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and transparency mode are available, and you can customize the EQ via an app. The ANC setup is powered by an ADI chip and a collection of six microphones. Noble says this arrangement is enough to cancel out 35dB of environmental noise.

Noble didn't cut corners on design either. The FoKus Apollo is built with an anodized aluminum frame, and the Alcantara headband and replaceable protein leather earpads complete the look. In addition the built-in mic for calls, the company also offers the option to use a removable boom mic and there's a 3.5mm audio jack for wired use.

Noble's gear doesn't usually come cheap, and that's the case with the FoKus Apollo too. The headphones are $649 (£599/€699) and shipments are scheduled to begin this month.