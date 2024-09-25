Pixel Buds Pro 2 review: Tiny earbuds with big sound and a direct line to Gemini

Google’s Pixel Buds series has always been a worthy companion for its Pixel phones. The company only lacks a set of over-ear headphones to offer similar options to what Apple provides for iPhone users. Of course, Google got a later start than its rival, but like its Silicon Valley counterpart, the company has designed its earbuds to work best with its own devices. You’ll need both a phone and earbuds from Google to get the best features. That’s unlikely to change anytime soon.

Like Apple, Google is now on version 2.0 of its Pro-series earbuds. The first model debuted in 2022, and delivered active noise cancellation (ANC) for the first time on a set of Pixel Buds. There were notable features missing at launch, like spatial audio, so the inaugural set of Pixel Buds Pro weren’t yet at their full potential. With the Pixel Buds Pro 2 ($229), Google has its ducks in a row, shipping its new flagship earbuds with a powerful Tensor chip for the first time and providing a hands-free conduit to Gemini AI. There’s a new design, longer battery life and updated acoustics, but once again, the company is asking you to pay more than the previous version for all of the new features.

Design

The first thing that struck me about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is how small they are. While a 27 percent size reduction doesn’t sound like a huge drop, it certainly is here. This model is tiny compared to the previous one, and Google shaved 1.5 grams off of the overall weight as well. The result is a much smaller earbud that sits more comfortably and securely in your ear.

Google redesigned the overall shape here, too. To help trim down the overall size, the IP54-rated Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now more compact rather than elongated like their predecessors. Like many audio companies, Google says it analyzed millions of ear scans to arrive at this new shape. Additionally, the company conducted “real-life wear tests” to make sure the earbuds wouldn’t fall out easily.

To keep the buds in place, Google opted for a “twist-to-adjust stabilizer” on the back. Everyone’s ears are different, and on mine, I don’t feel like this adds any extra security. As far as I can tell, it doesn’t tuck into the curves of my ears when I “twist to lock in” as Google suggests. But, once I found the best ear tip size for me, a secure fit wasn’t an issue as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 stayed in place just fine. What’s more, the tiny footprint kept things comfy for long wear sessions, which hasn’t always been the case for Google’s earbuds.

There’s still a robust suite of onboard controls on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, but the smaller-sized earbuds will require some adjustments to your taps. Since the buds aren’t as big, the touch panel offers less real estate. This means you’ll need to be more precise with your fingers, which took some time for me to master. If there’s an upside to larger earbuds, it’s that you don’t have to be as accurate with your control inputs to get them to register.

Gemini AI and Tensor power

Billy Steele for Engadget

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google’s first earbuds with a Tensor chip. Apple has always been keen to discuss the audio processor inside AirPods by name, but this is the first time I can remember Google doing the same. Thanks to the Tensor A1, the company says it can provide ultra-low latency audio processing, including multi-path signal handling. Google says it created a “highway lane” for music so that it’s unbothered by the processing required for ANC. The chip’s efficiency also allowed the company to increase battery life (slightly) despite the overall reduction in earbud size.

Google is hyping the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as the first earbuds to work with Gemini AI. But, since Gemini has replaced Google Assistant on the Pixel 9, that’s a bit like saying they’re built for Assistant. Clearly, all Pixel Buds share that ability, so you’ll want to look past the marketing-speak. It’s true that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 work with Gemini for hands-free help with more complex tasks than Assistant and Gemini Live is here for more conversational interactions. Of course, you don’t need the earbuds to use any of this, as you can just use a Pixel 9 on its own.

Tensor and Gemini aren’t the only notable features on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. You’ll also get Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness tracking, multipoint Bluetooth and the ability to customize the long press option (only two choices there though). You can also automatically switch between devices linked to your Google account, which won’t be tremendously convenient if you prefer Pixel phones and MacBook Pros. Inside the Pixel Buds app, which is also accessible from the Bluetooth settings menu, you’ll see battery levels and get ANC controls if you need to change those from your phone.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 sound quality

Overall sound quality on the original Pixel Buds Pro was an improvement over the Pixel Buds (2020) and the A-Series, both of which lacked sufficient low-end tone. There’s plenty of bass on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 when a song demands it, but it’s not constant or overbearing. Google says it redesigned the entire audio system to overhaul the acoustics and drivers for maximum efficiency. Its goal was to pass the audio signal to your ear as cleanly as possible so you get accurate, immersive sound without having to make further adjustments.

I’m not sure the audio is a huge leap over the Pixel Buds Pro, but there is a noticeable improvement. That bass performance thumps when a Deftones alt-metal track or Kaytranada’s electronic hip-hop beats demand it. There’s not as much nuance to the low-end tone as on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, which are my current pick for best overall sound quality. There’s enough to get the job done though, so the Pixel Buds Pro 2 remains a significant sonic improvement over Google’s more affordable earbud models, especially when you factor in the crisp highs and adequate mid-range on display here. The synth-heavy tracks on Justice’s Hyperdrama, for example, envelope you with gritty, textured riffs and driving beats.

If you do feel the need to make audio adjustments, Google offers a full 5-band EQ in the Pixel Buds settings. There are also five presets, but none of those sound great. In fact, I think they all make things worse. There’s also the ability to tweak the volume balance, if you need the volume to be louder in one ear than the other.

Unlike the Pixel Buds Pro, this model is shipping with Spatial Audio ready to be put to work. However, there are some big caveats here. First, the immersive sound requires a Pixel 6 and up, and it doesn’t work with A-Series devices. What’s more, Spatial Audio is only available on compatible video apps. You won’t be able to use it for music. And when it comes to Netflix, the streaming service requires that you also turn on head tracking. Google should’ve made things straightforward here, but instead, it’s a mess. It’s a solid addition if it works when you want it, but there will certainly be times when that’s not the case.

ANC performance

Billy Steele for Engadget

For the ANC setup on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google says it cancels twice as much noise thanks to its so-called Silent Seal 2.0 system. The company explains that it does this by blocking a wider variety of sounds than it did on the previous model, including higher frequency distractions. It’s true that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 perform well with low-to-mid-range noise, blocking the constant roar of a car interior (passenger seat, obviously), loud fans and more.

Where the Pixel Buds Pro 2 still struggle is with things like human voices. To be fair, lots of earbuds and headphones stumble trying to block out a noisy neighbor. Unless you’ve got music or a podcast going, you’ll be able to hear nearby conversations, albeit moderately muffled.

Call quality

For calls, Google once again employs AI to make things sound better. And that applies to both ends of the call. The company says its Clear Calling feature has been improved, further reducing background noise on your end and any would-be distractions near the person you’re talking to when the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are paired with a compatible Pixel phone.

The earbuds do a good job of blocking background noise on their own. Even when you record a voice note or do some other activity that doesn’t use Clear Calling, the AI-powered system reduces the roar to where you can barely hear it. What’s more, Clear Calling doesn’t just apply to phone calls, it works with apps like Google Meet and some third-party software (over Wi-Fi). And while I don’t think the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will make you sound pristine, the heavy lifting they do (with the aid of a Pixel phone) to keep you clear of background commotion is commendable.

Battery life on the Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google promises up to eight hours of battery life on a charge with ANC enabled on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. When you factor in the case and the buds, you’re looking at up to 30 hours of noise-canceling use. During my tests, I didn’t keep ANC on the entire time, but I also used transparency mode during calls and times I needed to listen out for my kids or the doorbell. I got just over eight hours with the volume at around 50-75 percent, which varied depending whether I was streaming from my Pixel 9 or MacBook Pro.

The IPX4-rated Pixel Buds Pro 2 case supports both wired and wireless charging, so you’ve got an alternate option there. What’s more, a 15-minute rest in the case will give the earbuds enough juice to last for up to three hours.

The competition

Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best-sounding and most comfortable option in Google’s earbud lineup. This makes them the best choice if you’re into all of the integrations for Pixel phone owners. If you can live without all of that stuff, you’ll find better sound quality and more advanced features elsewhere. Sony’s WF-1000XM5 is my current top pick, thanks to the fit, audio performance, ANC quality and other tools the company offers. You’ll get Speak-to-Chat automatic pausing for short convos and DSEE Extreme upscaling to recover detail that’s typically lost to Bluetooth compression. There’s also the ability to automate sound settings based on activity or location.

If pure sound performance is what you’re after, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 4 is the best bet. These earbuds don’t have the robust feature set that Sony has amassed, but the audio quality is the best in my opinion. The company also recently added Auracast support and a Find Headphones feature that’s akin to Google’s Find My Device.

Wrap-up

Like the Pixel Buds Pro were in 2022, the second version of Google’s pricier earbuds are the best the company has to offer. They’re more expensive than their predecessor, but they’re also more powerful, more comfortable and last longer. There are some confusing caveats with Spatial Audio and the onboard controls may take some getting used to, but the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are an improvement in the places where it really matters. The same truth remains as it did two years ago though: these are earbuds built for Pixel phone die-hards, so if you’re not one of those, you can find better audio performance and expanded features elsewhere.