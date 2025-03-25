Sony overhauls its budget earbuds while keeping the price the same

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When Sony's wireless earbuds come to mind, the flagship-quality WF-1000XM5 is probably the first product that jumps out. However, the company is also adept at building budget models, blending features and tech to give users a solid value for a lot less money. That was the proposition when the WF-C700N arrived in 2023, offering active noise cancellation (ANC), solid battery life and other features for $120. Now, Sony is back with the successor to those earbuds, the WF-C710N, that packs a host of improvements but keeps the price the same.

First, Sony says it improved ANC performance by employing dual mics on each earbud on the C710N. The C700N only had one on each side. The company is also using AI Noise Reduction this time around to improve call quality. On the outside, Sony replaced the physical button for the onboard controls with a touch panel, and the company added wear detection for added convenience.

You can also expect longer battery life on the C710N. At 8.5 hours with ANC enabled, that's an hour longer than the C700N. With ANC off, you can expect up to two hours more than the previous model. Additionally, total battery life including the case is doubled, with up to 30 hours of noise-canceling use available (up to 40 hours with ANC off). Sony improved the quick charge feature as well, giving you an hour of play time in five minutes instead of the previous 10-minute window.

The WF-C710N is available for preorder today in black, white, pink and a transparent Glass Blue for $120. I guess Sony's confusing product names aren't entirely going away after all.