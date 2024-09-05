Sony's MDR-M1 studio headphones offer an audio and comfort upgrade over the MDR-7506

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sony's MDR-7506 headphones have become a go-to option for recording studios and creators. The set of cans are only $100 and they offer crisp, clean sound so you know exactly what your audience is going to hear. Today, the company announced a more robust option for studio headphones, the MDR-M1, that has a slightly updated design, new drivers, wider frequency range and improved bass response.

Inside, the MDR-M1 packs newly developed drivers capable of frequency response of 5Hz – 80kHz. Sony explains that this ultra-wide range is crucial for things like subtle details in various recorded sound sources (Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio especially). More specifically, the drivers here have a soft edge for those super low frequencies and a hard dome shape for accurate reproduction in the ultra-high range. There's also a "tuned port" on the outside of the ear cups, or Beat Response Control as Sony calls it, that provides the ventilation needed for improved low frequency control. That component works in tandem with an optimized diaphragm for "very tight bass response," according to the company.

"In recording sessions, it is important to care what musicians or singers are listening to when they play or sing," explained Akihiro Nishimura, an engineer at Power Station at Berklee NYC who worked with Sony to develop these headphones. "MDR-M1 gives you the same impression of listening in a control room headphone, which makes it easier to create music by listening to each other."

Sony

These are closed-back headphones, so you won't have to worry about sound leakage or ambient noise creeping in. Sony enhanced the replaceable ear pads for both increased comfort and better noise isolation. It also reduced the overall weight compared to the 7506, which means longer recording sessions shouldn't be as much of a burden. The MDR-M1 will come with two detachable cables with machined aluminum connections, one that has a stereo mini-plug and plug adapter (stereo mini to stereo standard) and the other a shorter option for connecting to various professional gear. Sony also took care to make the MDR-M1 more durable, as they're like to get dropped or flung around a studio or other recording and editing environments.

The MDR-M1 is available for preorder now for $250, a significant increase over the MDR-7506. If open-back headphones are more your thing for recording and editing, the MDR-MV1 carries a similar spec sheet to this new model. But, the price tag is even higher at $400.