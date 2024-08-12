Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a new low of $198

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

High-quality active noise cancellation headphones are always going to cost a pretty penny. But, a new sale has dropped Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones to a record-low price. A 43 percent discount brings the M4s down to $198, from $348.

Sony released the WH-1000XM4 headphones in 2020, further improving on a model that was already our top pick. Our review gave the M4 a 94, thanks to a more premium finish — tactile matte coating versus slick plastic — and a better overall fit. The device also offers powerful ANC, a punchy bass and automatic pausing if you start talking. These headphones provide comfort without compromising on sound or ANC quality.

Our choice for the best wireless headphones on the market are also on sale for $328, down from $400 — an 18 percent discount. Sony released the WH-1000XM5 model two years after its predecessor came out and took its place as our top pick. Improvements compared to the M4 include increased comfort and better noise cancellation, thanks to the addition of a V1 chip and eight ANC mics — double that of the M4. I will say that I own the M5, and on a recent transatlantic flight, I was one of the only people unbothered by the wailing baby.

