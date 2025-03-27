The AirFly Pro 2 wireless headphone dongle offers improved sound and volume control

The original AirFly Pro is a fantastic little device that lets you stream wireless audio from any standard 3.5mm headphone jack. This made it a great tool for inflight entertainment systems, treadmills, CD players and any other old-school gadgets that lack Bluetooth. Manufacturer Twelve South just announced a follow-up, the AirFly Pro 2 , that brings even more features to the table.

The AirFly Pro 2 doesn't reinvent the wheel. It's still a dongle that connects to headphone jacks to provide wireless audio via Bluetooth. This new release offers improved sound quality, thanks to the Qualcomm QCC3056 audio processor. The company says this upgraded processor "optimizes sound quality and latency, making movies, music and games sound even better." It also helps reduce background noise.

There's a dedicated volume control button right on the dongle, which is a nice touch. This device offers multipoint connectivity, so two people can stream audio simultaneously. Twelve South says that the AirFly Pro 2 should also connect to headphones faster than previous models.

It's available to purchase right now for $60. This is a small bump from the first AirFly Pro, which cost $55.