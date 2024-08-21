The JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds come with a case that can transmit audio wirelessly

JBL has unveiled its latest set of Tour Pro earbuds, which are packed with features and come with a smart charging case (which the company introduced with the previous model ). Along with offering caller ID, media file info and music playback controls, the Tour Pro 3's second-gen smart case works as a wireless audio transmitter.

That means you can plug it into any USB or analog source and it will send the audio to your earbuds. As such, you can leave your Bluetooth dongle at home the next time you take a flight. JBL says the direct connection between your case and earbuds has lower latency and more stability than Bluetooth as well.

This is JBL's first set of wireless earbuds with Auracast support , a type of broadcast audio for Bluetooth devices. You'll be able to share your audio with other Auracast-enabled devices by tapping a button on the case's display (which is 30 percent larger than on the previous model). You'll also be able to join other Auracast-enabled broadcasts. So if you'd rather listen to a game's commentators rather than the drunken ramblings of someone next to you in a noisy bar and the TV has an Auracast transmitter, you'd be able to connect your earbuds to it.

Elsewhere, JBL has included spatial 360 audio and head tracking tech to boost immersion, and it has employed a hybrid dual-driver system in each earbud. The company says that the balanced armature driver takes care of the high notes, while the 11mm dynamic driver delivers "powerful, cleaner bass and vivid vocals." Each driver has its own DAC that focuses on a specific segment of the frequency range. JBL also claims the LDAC wireless codec offers "exceptional high resolution sound" since it provides three times more data than standard Bluetooth codecs.

A windproof design, six microphones and AI call algorithm are said to work together to improve voice clarity for calls. There's also a voice call equalizer that can tamp down the volume of loud talkers and boost the voices of quieter folks.

Let's not forget the ANC side of the equation. The True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 tech JBL built into the earbuds measures noise levels more than 50,000 times per second. The company says the ANC adapts to environmental changes and compensates for sound leakage.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds will be available on September 22. They cost $300, which is $50 more than the previous model.