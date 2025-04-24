The Moto Buds Loop are open-ear earbuds you wear like jewelry

As part of the launch of its new "Moto Things" line of accessories, Motorola is introducing the Moto Buds Loop, the company's first take on wireless open-ear earbuds. Rather than completely cover your ear, the Moto Buds Loops cuff the outside, almost like a piercing, blocking out less of the world around you, while still letting you hear your music.

The Moto Buds Loop are, as their name suggests, large loop-shaped earbuds that come in either a dark "Trekking Green" or a light (and fairly gaudy) "French Oak with crystals by Swarovski." Motorola says the earbuds have 12mm drivers and "Sound by Bose technology," which means they're tuned for clarity and balance, and also support features like spatial audio for immersive listening. If you're worried about call quality, the Moto Buds Loop use a combination of AI and dual-microphones on the earbuds to minimize background noise. When you need to connect the earbuds to other devices, Motorola's Smart Connect feature can quickly swap Bluetooth connections between Motorola and Lenovo devices.

Motorola

The Moto Buds Loop earbuds have eight hours of battery life, and their charging case comes with an additional 37 hours, likely covering you for multiple days of use. Motorola also says the Moto Buds Loop are "water-repellant," but the lack of any kind of official IP rating suggests you might not want to test that.

Open-ear earbuds are definitely less niche than they used to be, with Sony, Bose, JLab and Nothing offering their own take on the concept. That Bose tech is featured in Motorola's earbuds isn't surprising, either. Both companies are using a similar clip-on design to keep the earbuds over your ears.

If you're interested in the Moto Buds Loop, you'll have to wait for now. Motorola hasn't shared a specific price or release date for the wireless earbuds, other than the fact they'll be available "in the coming months."