The new Alienware Pro Headset has graphene-coated drivers and lasts up to 75 hours

Alienware debuted its Pro Mouse and Keyboard in January at CES 2024 , and now the company is introducing the Pro Headset as part of the series. As with the mouse and keyboard, Alienware worked with more than 100 esports competitors and streamers for their input before combining it with its technical knowledge. The result after 18 months of testing is a headset boasting up to 75 hours of battery life.

That’s an impressive figure, but it’s not the whole picture. The headphones last 75 hours if you use them without active noise canceling and connecting via Bluetooth. The maximum battery life drops to 35 hours while using a 2.4GHz connection with ANC enabled. If you intend to use the microphone, battery life is 35 hours with ANC off; with it on, it drops to 25 hours.

Alienware’s ANC is effective at blocking out sounds, but users can turn Transparency Mode on if they need to be aware of their surroundings. In transparency mode, users can also adjust how much they want background noise attenuated.

Alienware didn’t stop there, as the 50mm drivers are coated with graphene to reduce distortion commonly found at higher frequencies. These drivers also work great with vertical and 360-degree audio. With clear audio, players can instantly pinpoint where enemies are when they make sounds.

The microphone is detachable and can be stowed away if not needed. It has two mics, and both are capable of AI-powered noise cancellation, ensuring only your voice is transmitted to teammates.

Besides beefing up the audio quality and mic capabilities, Alienware made sure it would be delivering a product that’s comfortable and easy to use. Both memory foam earcups are easily replaceable, and there are physical control buttons for easy adjustment while gaming. In terms of connectivity, the Alienware Pro Headset supports Bluetooth 5.3, wireless 2.4Ghz and USB connections.

Fans of Alienware’s gear can get the Pro Headset this October at $150. Alienware didn’t provide information on its specific launch day or availability in specific regions besides North America.