Why the AirPods Pro’s new hearing aid features are a bigger deal than you think

Could Apple really be teeing up a change that could save my elderly mother more than $1,500? That’s the promise of the company’s newly announced initiative to add true hearing aid functionality to the AirPods Pro — and why, with all due respect to the iPhone 16 and its fancy Camera Control button, it was the most promising section of Monday’s keynote, to my eyes.

The news couldn’t have come at a better time for me. My 80-year-old mother has finally admitted that her hearing is, shall we say, subpar. And she just asked me to book her an appointment at the Miracle Ear clinic down the street (“They’re having a fall sale!”). But before I went down that road, I decided to do some research.

The frustrating world of hearing aids

I knew that there was a burgeoning market for hearing aids since the US government opened the field to over-the-counter competition in 2022. But a bit of googling confirmed that those models — even those with familiar names, like Jabra, Sony and Sennheiser — start at $300 and go north from there, sometimes topping $2,000. And while that’s certainly a lot, the crazy thing is that it’s downright cheap compared to clinical hearing aids. Those often start at $1,000, and can go as high as $5,000 or more. Yes, really.

Some medical insurance may defer costs, but Medicare doesn’t. While retired military personnel can get hearing aids through the VA, I remember my father’s journey down that path meant that his hearing aids arrived many months after the initial hearing exam.

And here’s the clincher: Many elderly folks seem to loathe their hearing aids, and for good reason: They’re generally tedious and unintuitive to use, sometimes with a single microscopic button to control volume. Want to turn them off? Pop open the battery cover, for starters. (And many hearing aids still use disposable microbatteries.) Case in point: My mother got one of these expensive pair of hearing aids years ago, but found the challenge of wearing and maintaining them wasn’t worth the so-so audio improvement they offered. They still power on, but they don’t seem to work effectively any more — and being out of warranty, the cause of our current hearing aid search.

The competition from the OTC market has helped in that regard, as the Jabras and Sennheisers of the world push the traditional hearing aid providers to become a bit more tech-savvy. Some eschew the behind-the-ear battery pack and go for earbud-style simplicity. Bluetooth connectivity for calls and apps for sound adjustments are finally more common, as older people become accustomed to using their phones and tablets.

But why go for what’s essentially an AirPods knockoff when you can get the real thing at a fraction of the price? (And — amazingly, in an age where everything has gone the subscription route — free of any sort of recurring monthly fees.)

So, when will the hearing aid features become available? What seemed to be weeks away may now be much closer. FDA regulatory signoff (in the US) is already a done deal, arriving just a few days after the initial announcement. That leaves the requisite software upgrade. You’ll need an AirPods Pro paired with a compatible device running iOS 18, or the equivalent 2024 OS updates for iPad or Mac. On the iPhone side, that’s pretty much every model sold after the 2018 model year (iPhone XS/XR and later). While those initial software updates hit on September 16, it’s unclear if the hearing aid functionality will arrive then, or sometime later — perhaps alongside the first Apple Intelligence coming in October. (Apple’s site simply says “coming this fall.”)

In the meantime, I’ve started the upsell to my mother. I showed her the relevant portion of Apple’s video presentation, and I had her try out my AirPods Pro, just to gauge fit and comfort. The initial response wasn’t enthusiastic. While she liked that they “didn’t fall out of my ears” like the AirPods 2, she’s put off by the penetration of the eartips into her ear canal. Countless other headphone fans agree, and that’s why the design of the new AirPods 4 is more open. But Apple hasn’t suggested the hearing aid functionality is coming to those headphones anytime soon — if ever.

And let’s be honest: This isn’t envisioned as a miracle cure. Apple specifically says this feature is “intended for people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.” I wouldn’t be surprised if my mother has graduated to the need for pro-level hearing assistance at this point, over-the-counter or otherwise. So we may end up opting for one of those Jabra Enhance models, which offer a 100-day no-hassle return policy.

But now we have the AirPods Pro as a testable alternative. Going forward, anyone in the market for hearing aids can start their journey with the AirPods Pro and its companion free audio test. If you like the results, you’re done — or you at least have a stopgap solution. And if not, you can compare and contrast them against pricier OTC or clinical options in terms of comfort, battery life, ease of use and — of course — the respective efficacy of their actual hearing assistance. The very fact that Apple is in the hearing aid conversation with a $200-ish option feels like a win.