Here's how Sonos hopes to win back your trust after its app debacle

It’s been a disastrous few months for Sonos after the company botched a major overhaul of its mobile app . In an effort to win back users’ trust, the company has laid out a plan that includes several new commitments.

“Our priority since its release has been — and continues to be — fixing the app. There were missteps, and we first went deep to understand how we got here, and then moved to convert those learnings into action,” Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said in a statement . “We are committed to making changes to get us back to being the brand people love by offering the best audio system for the home and beyond.”

There are two pillars that Sonos’ latest plan is based on: tackling the core causes of the app’s problems (it wasn’t fully ready and lacked critical features) and winning back users’ trust. In the first instance, Sonos is promising an "unwavering focus on the customer experience." That nebulous commitment involves deciding on "ambitious quality benchmarks" at the beginning of a product development cycle and not releasing products before those standards are met.

The company will appoint a quality ombudsperson, who will be a point of contact for employees who have quality and customer experience concerns. Sonos leadership will consult this person during the development process and before any product rollouts. The ombudsperson will deliver a semi-annual report to the executives and employees as well.

Next, Sonos is planning to make its testing processes more stringent, such as by opening up its beta testing program to more types of users and different kinds of setups. Testing periods will be longer too. As such, Sonos thinks this will help it to address user concerns faster.

In addition, Sonos has pledged to roll out major changes to its app gradually. That way, users can provide feedback and let the company make tweaks before a significant update becomes the default for everyone. As for smaller-scoped features, there will be an opt-in toggle in the app for those who want to try them out on an experimental basis.

When it comes to earning consumers’ trust again, Sonos is making a trio of pledges. First, as a goodwill gesture, Sonos is extending the manufacturer warranty for all home speaker products (home theater gear and plug-in speakers) that are still under warranty. The company has promised to keep rolling out app updates between every two and four weeks in order to "optimize and enhance the software experience."

Last but not least, Sonos will set up a customer advisory board. This will provide the company with "feedback and insights from a customer perspective to help shape and improve our software and products before they are launched."

The company plans to implement all of these changes by the end of the year, though some of them are already in place. Sonos also notes that, unless it's able to rebuild trust with users and improve "the quality of the app experience," none of its executive leadership team members will receive an annual bonus for the fiscal year that commenced today. However, the company didn't spell out the parameters for meeting those goals.

The company debuted its new app in May in preparation for the debut of the Sonos Ace, its first set of headphones. However, to its detriment , Sonos rushed the rollout of the redesigned app. It was buggy and lacked several important and fundamental features, such as the ability to adjust alarms (it was possible, but inconvenient, to do that on the desktop app).

The company has spent several months trying to fix the issues, which it says will end up costing between $20 million and $30 million to resolve. The problems prompted Sonos to delay the release of two new products . It also laid off 100 workers in August .