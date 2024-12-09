Rode's latest Wireless GO microphone system boasts 40 hours of on-board storage

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Rode just announced the latest iteration of its well-regarded Wireless GO microphone system. The third-gen kit brings plenty of new features to the table, especially when compared to 2021's Wireless GO II .

The microphone allows for 32-bit float on-board recording and audio can be captured directly to the receiver. The system allows up to 40 hours of footage, stored internally, and includes a new technology called GainAssist.

This is a compression algorithm, of sorts, that will "dynamically balance audio levels on-the-fly." Rode says the system eliminates "the wild fluctuations typically found in a raw recording." The company even says that there should be little-to-no editing required in post when using this system. If the algorithm makes a mistake, the microphone includes a secondary storage channel that records a dry copy of the audio.

Rode

Most users will use these microphones connected to a camera of some kind, so on-board storage won't be needed. Rode says that the new Wireless GO system can operate up to 260 meters from the receiver, so long as it's in the line of sight. The company also says that it is compatible with all Rode Series IV devices, including the RodeCaster Pro II and Rodecaster Video . This is in addition to offering "universal compatibility with cameras, smartphones and computers."

There are locking lavalier connectors and an integrated LCD screen for keeping an eye on battery and audio signal levels. Finally, this system is available in a whole bunch of limited-edition colors, including red, orange, pink and purple, among others. The Wireless GO II was only available in black and white.

Rode

This updated Wireless GO microphone kit comes with one receiver, two transceivers, a charging hub, a few windshields and plenty of cables. It's available for $300. There's also a dedicated charging case, which is sold separately for $90.