Roland just released an (almost) pocket-sized sampler with a built-in mic

Roland just released the Aira Compact P-6 , a battery-powered sampler with a built-in microphone for capturing ideas quickly. There’s also a USB-C port and analog inputs for plugging in a higher-grade mic, a smartphone or an actual computer for even more sampling opportunities. Roland calls it a “roving recorder,” likely because it's nearly small enough to fit inside of a pocket.

The P-6 can hold up to 48 samples at once, split across eight banks of six pads. There are four available sampling rates to suit different tastes, though the internal memory is on the smallish side. The keyboard lets you chop up and trigger these samples on the fly, in addition to playing samples polyphonically.

Like many modern musical gadgets , the Aira Compact P-6 is something of a jack of all trades. Sampling is the main feature, of course, but this thing includes a granular synthesis engine and a 64 step sequencer. This sequencer is fairly feature-rich, with neat options like off-grid sequencing, sub-steps, micro-timing and a lot more. You can even manipulate samples in real time during the sequence, for improvisation purposes.

There are also plenty of effects to make each sample your own. These include a vinyl simulator, a looper, a phaser, a resonator and a lo-fi emulator, among others. The granular synthesis engine allows for even more “microscopic sound design" opportunities, with the ability to detune samples and adjust the grain shape.

Roland

If the idea of manipulating samples on a tiny device gives you the sweats, Roland offers a dedicated software suite called SampleTool. This brings even more features to the table, like downsampling, click removal and precise editing.