Shure put a two-channel audio interface inside its latest MV7 microphone

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If you've been toting around a separate mixer to record two audio sources, Shure's latest USB-C microphone will lighten your load. Following the MV7+, the company has introduced the MV7i, which it says is the first microphone with a built-in, two-channel audio interface. To achieve this, Shure swapped the XLR output for a combination XLR and 1/4-inch input. All of the mixing can be done inside the company's MOTIV apps, or with your go-to recording software, thus eliminating the need for a mixer to connect two mics, or a mic and an instrument.

Like the MV7+, the MV7i is inspired by the popular SM7B microphone. If you've watched a video podcast recently, you've likely seen the SM7B, or a variant of it, in action. The overall shape of that more robust model is carried over to the MV7 line once again, complete with a durable metal frame. This new version also keeps the customizable LED touch panel that shows levels and acts as a mute button.

The combo XLR and 1/4-inch input around back offers 60dB of gain and 48 volts of phantom power, so you can employ dynamic and condenser microphones with the MV7i. If you connect an instrument, the microphone automatically detects the input type and applies the correct DSP for recording. The USB-C output is compatible with Mac, Windows and select mobiles devices. It's MFi certified for use with iPhone and iPad as well.

Billy Steele for Engadget

With Shure's tech, the MV7i and the MOTIV app automate a lot of the production steps for you. There's an Auto Level mode with SmartGate that calibrates gain based on several factors and reduces the volume of a channel when no one is talking. That latter item should minimize crosstalk during recording, Shure explains. There's also a real-time denoiser for ambient sounds, a digital pop filter and three different types of reverb.

Inside the MOTIV Mix desktop app, you can capture multi-track recordings and tweak settings like sound signature and gain. There are also three output options — Mixdown, Multi-track and Stereo — that give you the ability to combine everything into one mono output for quick uploads, keep the two inputs separate (mono) for edits or combine the two inputs into a stereo track. The MV7i also works with MOTIV Audio and MOTIV Video mobile apps, complete with direct recording to supported devices.

I've been testing the MV7i over the last few weeks as part of a full review coming later this month. So far, the microphone has offered the same great sound quality at its predecessor. I continue to be amazed at how well the MV7 series mics block out background noise and the options inside the MOTIV desktop app provide some room for customization. I'm also very glad you can alter the level meter LED on the MV7i like you could on the MV7+. I find the active lighting to be a distraction during recording, especially when you're on video for a podcast.

The MV7i was made for me. I'm getting ready to launch a podcast in a few weeks and I've been dreading having to buy a mixer for a two-mic setup. With this device, I can plug in the MV7+ to the MV7i via XLR and do all of the levels and settings in an app. And when I need to record remotely, all I need to pack up is two microphones and two cables.

The MV7i is available now for $349 with a 3-meter USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. You'll want to make plans to buy a stand though, since the microphone doesn't come with one.