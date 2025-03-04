Shure’s MoveMic 88+ is the first wireless direct-to-phone microphone with selectable polar patterns

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Shure just revealed the MoveMic 88+ wireless direct-to-phone microphone with four selectable polar patterns. The company says this is the first-ever microphone of its type to offer this feature. For the uninitiated, polar patterns dictate where a microphone picks up sound. Most of the mics in this category offer just an omnidirectional polar pattern, which records equally from all sides. Some companies swap that out for a cardioid pattern, which picks up audio from a single direction.

The MoveMic 88+ offers access to both of the aforementioned polar patterns, in addition to bi-directional and raw mid-side. Why does any of this matter? It increases the versatility of the microphone. The cardioid pattern is perfect for, say, a TikTok video or an acoustic performance. The bi-directional pattern would be the go-to choice for a two-person interview and the omnidirectional pattern is the one to select for a field recording.

The microphone also offers a bevy of mounting options. It attaches to most popular tripods and mic stands with included mic clips and can be used as a handheld microphone. It pairs directly with a mobile phone via Shure's MOTIV app, without the need for the company's MoveMic Receiver. It can, however, integrate with the receiver if you want to use it with a regular camera or a computer.

The app also gives users controls over the audio signal, with settings like gain, EQ, high pass filter and more. The wireless range maxes out at 100 feet and the battery lasts around eight hours per charge. The MoveMic 88+ is available right now for $299 and comes with a cold shoe mic clip, 5/8" mic clip and USB-C charging cable.

Shure