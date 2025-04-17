Sonos refurbished gear is 25 percent off through April 22

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sonos is offering discounts on its refurbished gear just in time for Earth Day. Select purchases of the audio company's certified refurbished products are currently 25 percent off. That means you can pick up a pre-owned Arc soundbar for $599, or $120 less than the usual sticker price. The deal is running through April 22 or as long as supplies of the refurb items last, so if you're considering one of these revitalized audio products, it's probably best to act quickly. Here's the list of what's currently available.

Sonos Refurbished Arc 599 719 Save 25 percent on this Sonos soundbar. See at Sonos

Right now, in addition to the Arc, the Sub subwoofer is $160 off and available for $479, or you can save $90 on the smaller Sub Mini for $259. Ace headphones are $269, which is a savings of $90. There are also versions of the Beam soundbar currently listed on the refurbished page. The newer Beam (Gen 2) speaker costs $299 and the older Beam (Gen 1) costs $191, which is $100 and $128 off their usual prices.

Buying refurbished items is a great option for saving on major tech purchases while also keeping pre-owned products from going into landfills. We've got a complete guide on how to approach this sector, but in most cases, it's a chance for companies to find buyers for products that are like new that were returned.

We've recommended Sonos' refurbished program for a while, namely because each product goes through testing to make sure it's working good as new, and the company includes all of the original manuals, accessories and documentation, necessary replacement parts, quality packaging and the same one-year warranty that you'd get buying a brand new device. And with this promotion, Sonos is upping the environmental impact by donating a portion of refurbished item sales to conservation nonprofits.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.