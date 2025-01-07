Anker’s ‘AI party speaker’ can automatically remove vocals for karaoke nights

At CES 2025, Anker has a pair of new speakers under its Soundcore brand. The first, the Soundcore Rave 3S, is a $349 party speaker with AI-powered karaoke tricks and built-in light shows. Joining it is the SoundCore Boom 2 Pro, a more powerful follow-up to its non-Pro namesake, which adds boomier bass and better protection from water and dust.

The appropriately named Rave 3S is described as an "AI party speaker" with 200W output and 108dB volume. Anker says it can fill spaces of up to 1,076 square feet. Like some other Soundcore models, its RGB LEDs can create a light show that syncs with the beat of your music.

Anker

Red-shirt dude has perfected the art of couch-dancing.

The Rave 3S includes a pair of wireless microphones for karaoke nights. That's where the AI comes in: The speaker has a vocal removal feature that can "turn any song into a karaoke track with just one click." If it works as advertised (we haven't tested it yet), it could save you the trouble of scouring YouTube or paying for a service like KaraFun to get de-voiced versions of your go-to jams.

It also includes a vocal enhancement feature, which adds clarity to your voice, and a reverb effect so you can sound like Phil Collins on your air-drum-inducing cover of "In the Air Tonight."

The Rave 3S has an estimated 12 hours of playtime, a bass-boost feature, IPX4 water resistance and a Spatial Audio mode. The party in a box will be available on March 10 for $349.

Anker

Also coming soon is the Soundcore Boom 2 Pro — the follow-up to last year's Boom 2 and Boom 2 Plus. The new model has four drivers and a 140W output, making it better than its predecessor for outdoor spaces. Its bass can reach as low as 40Hz. The speaker has IP68 dust and water resistance (the Boom 2 and Plus variant were only rated IPX7), and Anker says it can float on water for pool parties.

Like the party speaker, the Boom 2 Pro can produce an RGB light show, and it ships with a portable strap for slinging it over your shoulder. Anker says it has a 20-hour playtime. The Boom 2 Pro will launch in April (no exact date yet) for $249.