The best smart speakers for 2025

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Assistant support: Amazon Alexa | Max wattage: 30W | Battery life: N/A | Height: 3.6" | Width: 3.9"

Amazon, Apple and Google all have $100 smart speakers: the fourth-generation Echo, the HomePod mini and the Nest Audio, respectively. All three companies claim superior audio quality, so for lots of people these speakers will be the sweet spot between small speakers like the Echo Dot and Nest Mini and bigger, more expensive models like the Sonos Era 100.

Once again, Amazon punches above its weight. Like the Dot, the latest Echo is totally redesigned and the new internals were made with music in mind. It combines a three-inch woofer with two 0.8-inch tweeters — a more advanced setup than either the Nest Audio or HomePod mini. (The Google Nest Audio uses a three-inch woofer but only a single 0.75-inch tweeter, while the Apple HomePod mini makes do with a single "full range" driver and two passive radiators.)

In practice, this means the Echo is noticeably louder than either the Nest Audio or HomePod mini and much better suited to play room-filling sound than the competition. It also delivers an impressive bass thump and powerful mid-range frequencies. In fact, my main complaint with the speaker is that highs aren't quite crisp enough. Compare the Echo to an Era 100 and the 100 sounds much more lively, while the Echo comes off a bit muddy. Then again, the 100 costs more than twice as much as the Echo.

While the Echo speaker may beat the Nest Audio and HomePod mini on volume and bass, Google and Apple's speakers are not bad options. The HomePod mini is the quietest of the three speakers, but it still sounds balanced across the entire audio spectrum. The bass isn't too assertive, but there's more presence than I would have expected given its tiny size (it's by far the smallest of these three speakers).

And it has a few nice perks if you're using an iPhone 11 or newer. Thanks to the U1 "ultra-wideband" chip in recent iPhones, the HomePod mini can tell when there's a phone near it, which makes handing off music from your phone to the speaker (or vice versa) quite simple. Playback controls for the HomePod mini will automatically pop up as well, and your phone's lock screen will display music suggestions if the speaker isn't currently playing. Setup is also dead-simple — just bring an iPhone or iPad near the speaker and it'll automatically start the process.

Google's Nest Audio is also quite pleasant to listen to. It's a little louder than the HomePod mini, and has stronger bass, to boot. It doesn't have the same overall power and presence that the Echo does, but for $100 it's a well-balanced speaker that should serve most people's needs.

All three of these speakers support stereo pairing as well, if you want more volume or crave a more immersive experience. For $200, two Echoes will fill a large room with high-quality sound and enough bass to power a party. A pair of HomePod mini or Nest Audio speakers aren't quite as powerful, but it makes for a great upgrade if you're a more avid listener. A pair of Nest Audio or HomePod mini speakers sounded great on my desk during the workday. I don't need overwhelming volume but can appreciate the stereo separation. And two of those speakers together can easily power a larger living space, although the Echo is the better choice if volume is a priority.

Here too, I think that picking the smart assistant that works best in your house and with your other gadgets is probably the most important factor — but given Alexa's ubiquity and the new Echo's superior sound quality, it's the best smart speaker at this price point.