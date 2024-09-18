Bose’s latest soundbar can use the Ultra Open Earbuds as rear speakers

Bose has a new soundbar for the fall shopping season, and it includes a few neat tricks for owners of the company’s clip-on earbuds. The Bose Smart Soundbar is a “small, sleek” model with AI Dialogue Mode and a Personal Surround feature for owners of the Ultra Open Earbuds.

The Bose Smart Soundbar has five transducers, including two side-firing (racetrack-shaped) ones, a center tweeter and two up-firing transducers. This arrangement helps with Dolby Atmos content, with the side-facing ones focused on horizontally positioned audio and the upward-facing ones bouncing sound off the ceiling for an overhead illusion. The center tweeter handles dialog.

If your content doesn’t support Dolby Atmos for a spatial surround experience, the soundbar’s TrueSpace feature can mix them in real time to create a faux surround effect. Bose claims the process produces sound “just as effectively” as Dolby Atmos “with similar spaciousness.”

Bose

Owners of Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds — the $299 clip-on doodads that leave your ears uncovered — the soundbar can deliver a more personalized surround experience for one person. Designed to add dimension to content, the feature uses the earbuds as rear surround speakers. Unlike most earbuds, the Ultra Open model doesn’t obstruct your ears, allowing you to still hear the soundbar’s audio. Bose describes the combined effect as a “sonic experience of sound all around you.”

The Personal Surround Sound feature launches with this model but will arrive on the (more expensive) Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar later this fall.

The soundbar also supports the AI Dialogue Mode from the company’s Smart Ultra Soundbar. The feature uses AI to automatically adjust the audio mix in real time when it detects speech, making voices easier to hear “without losing any impact of immersive sound effects.”

The Smart Soundbar is 27 inches long, 2.2 inches high and 4.1 inches deep. It has a black matte body with a wraparound metal grille. On the connection front, it supports HDMI eARC (required for Dolby Atmos) and standard optical cables. You can set it up to work with Google Assistant and Alexa, and it works with other Bose smart speakers (including bass modules) for enhanced living room or multi-room setups.

The Bose Smart Soundbar is available on Wednesday for $499. You can order it on Bose’s website.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.