DTS built an AI-powered system to make dialog sound clearer

One of the great universal annoyances of life is that TV explosions and soundtracks are always mega-loud, while dialogue is quieter than a church mouse. This is especially true of modern action movies and TV shows that seem to have been mixed primarily to make our walls shake while remaining mostly indiscernible.

So we dive into the settings. We adjust soundbar placement. We turn on the subtitles. We do it all. Some of this helps, but never enough. DTS is trying to solve this problem once and for all with some well-placed AI. The company just announced its DTS Clear Dialogue feature, which is an “AI-powered solution designed to enhance the clarity of spoken dialogue on TVs.”

DTS says the AI algorithm identifies and boosts dialogue in audio streams, thus eliminating the aforementioned problems. The system also allows for personalized audio settings, as one person’s “perfect” is another’s “please make it stop.”

This is an on-device toolset, meaning it’ll eventually get adopted by TV manufacturers. DTS hasn’t announced any partnerships yet, but the company’s tech is usually adopted by all of the bigwigs, like Sony, Hisense, Philips, LG and Vizio, among others. We’ll be on the lookout for the first televisions that incorporate this feature. For now, the company’s demoing the service at the IFA tech conference in Berlin.