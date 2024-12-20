Hisense's HT Saturn speakers feature wireless Dolby Atmos and room calibration

Hisense has officially unveiled its new HT Saturn audio system just ahead of CES, and it's a doozy. This five-piece surround system includes four identical satellite units and a single 6.5-inch subwoofer. All told, it ships with 13 speakers spread across the five units, each of them wireless.

The company says this system has been "purpose-built to complement" extra-large screens, with Hisense announcing its the perfect companion to its own TVs that are 85-inches or bigger. The HT Saturn is especially feature-rich, as it's compatible with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology.

Hisense

It also includes a room calibration system, to ensure the best possible audio, and can use the TV's onboard speaker as an additional component. The system features plenty of useful connection options, including HDMI eARC, optical and Bluetooth 5.3. Everything is wall-mountable, which is great because it can be tough to find space for five cube-shaped speakers.

The system also features five unique EQ modes that optimize sound for movies, music, games and more. We don't know the cost or when it'll come out. The Hisense HT Saturn wireless audio system will officially debut at CES 2025, so we'll likely get pricing and availability details early next year. If you have an immediate hankering for a new entertainment-based sound system, Sony put out some good stuff this year.