Klipsch introduces the newest Music City Party karaoke-focused speakers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Klipsch, a company more known for shelf speakers, towers and soundbars, is adding three more portable speakers to its Music City Party Speaker lineup. The original three speakers are the Austin, Nashville and Detroit models. At CES 2025, Klipsch is adding the Vegas, Miami and New York models.

The Vegas is the smallest model among the three and has a single 5.25-inch woofer, while the Miami is larger and has two 5.25-inch woofers for more bass. The New York is the biggest one and has dual eight-inch woofers. Other differences include the Vegas and Miami's pole mounts for easy setup, which the New York doesn't have. However, the New York and Miami have trolley wheels due to their larger size and heavier weight. These wheels make it easier to take the speakers on the road.

The new speakers all come with a karaoke microphone, handles for portability and some sound effects like audience cheering and an airhorn, along with RGB lighting for outdoor enjoyment. They also support Bluetooth 5.2 connections and have a Bass Boost mode if you think there isn't enough low end. Additionally, if you have more than one of these speakers, Party Mode can link them up for a more immersive experience.

For sound customization, all three speakers work with the Klipsch Connect Plus app. The app supports EQ adjustments, RGB and light pattern changes and more. Klipsch says that the Vegas can last for eight hours of playing, while the Miami can reach 18 hours. The New York, despite being the largest of the trio, has a maximum battery life of 12 hours. Turning the lights on reduces battery life.

All three speakers will be available in Spring 2025. The Vegas will cost $299, the Miami goes for $549 and the New York can be yours for $699. You may pre-order them starting January 7, 2025.