Samsung debuts the QS700F soundbar and updates the Q990 at CES 2025

Samsung has new soundbars and updates to an existing model to show off at CES 2025. First, the HW-QS700F is an all-new speaker that's designed to sit on a shelf or TV stand, but it can also be mounted at 90 degrees flat on a wall under a TV. The QS700F can optimize the sound based on how you've situated it for the best performance. This adjustment happens automatically thanks to a built-in gyro sensor. The QS700F will come with Samsungs redesigned subwoofer, the same one that is packaged with the new Q990F.

In a quick demo, the QS700F sounded every bit as crisp and clear as the Q990F. However, I only got a few seconds in a noisy room, so I'll have to wait for a full review to see if this holds true. Still, Samsung's trademark clarity is likely to be a main aspect of the sound profile, and the included sub provides ample bassy thump. That low-end tone was apparent even in the raucous demo area.

The company's flagship soundbar returns for 2025 with a significant tweak. The HW-Q990F will remain an all-in-one package with wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers included and retains the same angular look. But, the company says it reduced the size of the sub to less than half of the previous version. What's more, Samsung explains that it did so while providing even more powerful audio performance from the unit. As someone who reviewed both the Q990D and Q990C, I can tell you the previous subwoofer was enormous, so this is a great update.

The Q990F remains an 11.1.4-channel speaker with "clearer, richer and more effortless sound" and Dolby Atmos support. The included rear surround speakers also pack in up-firing drivers, which enhances the overall effect of the immersive audio. And as I've noted before, having everything in one package is convenient and saves you from having to make extra purchases on top of a pricey soundbar. I was able to hear the Q990F in Samsung's CES demo area, and it's as loud as ever, with the crisp, clear details I've encountered on the two previous models. As I already noted, that smaller sub packs a punch, and it should fill in nicely as a replacement for the larger unit the flagship soundbars were previously packaged with.

Samsung

Samsung Q990F

Samsung will use AI to boost sound quality on its soundbars in 2025. Two features, Active Voice Amplifier Pro and Q-Symphony Pro, use artificial intelligence to enhance dialog over background noise and analyze sound with a Samsung TV's processor respectively. The company says Q-Symphony Pro will also be available on two new B-series soundbars, the HW-B750F and HW-B650F, which will arrive in 2025.

Another item Samsung is keen to discuss at CES is its Eclipsa Audio platform it's developing in collaboration with Google. Details are scarce on the new 3D audio standard for now, but Samsung has already said its 2025 TVs and soundbars will support it. According to the press release, Eclipsa Audio enables content creators to adjust sound data and location for spatial audio. It sounds like Samsung and Google are developing their own take on Dolby Atmos. What's more, Samsung says creators will be able to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio to YouTube later this year, but there's no word on support for other platforms yet.

Samsung first announced plans to develop 3D spatial audio in 2023 when it collaborated with Google on Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF). IAMF was adopted by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), which lists Amazon, Apple and Netflix among its members. This also isn't the first time Samsung has shunned Dolby as it has opted for HDR10+ over Dolby Vision for its TVs.

There's no word on pricing and availability on any of the new soundbar models just yet. That info is likely to arrive closer to launch. For reference, the Q990D is $2,000, but once again, it includes a subwoofer and rear speakers. Sony's Bar 9 is $1,400 just for the soundbar itself.