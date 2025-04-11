Sony has priced the Bravia Theater Bar 6 soundbar at $650

Sony just announced pricing for a number of upcoming products, including the Bravia Theater Bar 6 soundbar . This 3.1.2-channel system costs $650 for US consumers. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The soundbar includes up-mixing tech to transform stereo content to 3D sound when immersive formats aren't available. Dialogue gets an upgrade here, thanks to a dedicated center speaker and an AI-powered tool called Voice Zoom 3.

Sony

The beefier Bravia Theater System 6 is a 5.1-channel system that costs $770. This is an all-in-one setup that comes with a soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers. The included soundbar is not the Bar 6, despite the similar name. However, it does support both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The subwoofer also features a slightly different design than the one that ships with the Bar 6. This system does offer stereo up-mixing to transform content into 3D audio via Sony's proprietary algorithm.

The Bravia Theater Rear 8 speakers are compatible with the company's soundbars and work with its 360 Spatial Sound Mapping tech to calibrate the system to the acoustics of a specific living room. The speakers cost $450.

Having the pricing here is nice, but we still don't have any official release dates. The current plan by Sony is to start selling these products later this spring.