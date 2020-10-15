Tell us how August’s newest Smart Lock works in your home

August’s fourth-generation Smart Lock not only has a much smaller internal motor and gearbox than previous models, it also features onboard WiFi. This means that users can now unlock and lock their doors while they’re away. However, as reviewer Florence Ion found, despite the device’s easy installation, the auto-unlock was finicky, the battery type is uncommon and the price is pretty high. This resulted in a fair score of 80.

