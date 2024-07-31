Ayaneo's take on the Game Boy Micro is available to order starting at $190

Ayaneo’s Pocket MICRO, a tangible tribute to Nintendo’s GameBoy Micro, is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo . The portable console maker started its crowdfunding campaign for the tiny, rectangular gaming device this morning and it’s already raised more than $50,000 in its opening day.

Ayaneo first announced its new line of portable game players back in May. The lineup included the Pocket MICRO and the Pocket DMG, a GameBoy-esque console with a left thumbstick and touchpad.

The Pocket MICRO may be smaller than the DMG but it offers some features its bigger brother doesn’t have like dual thumbsticks and a 960 x 640 borderless IPS screen. The pocket console’s frame is made from a premium CNC aluminum alloy and runs on a Helio G99 processor and 2,600mAH battery that can power up to 6 hours of play, according to the company’s website .

The Pocket MICRO is available for pre-order with “early bird prices” during the first week of the campaign. You can purchase your Pocket MICRO in one of three tiers: the 6G+128G Pocket Micro in “Magic Black” or “Soul Red” for $190, the 8GB+256GB Pocket Micro in black or red for $220 and the 8G+256GB in “Retro Grey” for $250. Shipping is $30 for each item and 400 orders will be taken for the first two tiers and 200 orders for the third tier.

The “early bird” orders also come with a special gift box that includes a coffee mug, a portable storage bag, a portable stand, tempered film for the screen, a joystick cap and a pack of Ayaneo stickers. The prices increase by $30 once the weeklong “early bird” promotion ends.

Ayaneo is known for its premium portable consoles and Steam Deck competitors, and this GameBoy Advance variant is competing with a ton of other devices that are over $100 cheaper. However, this new portable Android gaming device could feasibly create some real competition with its dual analogs that could play games from all sorts of consoles and streaming services.