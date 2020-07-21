What's on TV: MLB, 'Crysis Remastered' and 'Corporate'

This week sports action returns in earnest, no matter what else is going on in the world. The MLB season will get started on Thursday, while WNBA games hit the airwaves starting on Saturday. Netflix has the sequel to its rom-com The Kissing Booth, while Syfy begins a new season of Wynonna Earp and NBC brings an end to Blindspot.

Movie fans can choose between another direct-to-home release in Scoob! or Spartacus — both are available in Ultra HD. Crysis Remastered is still in development on most platforms, but Switch gamers can check out the updated version this week.