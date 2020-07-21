Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Comedy Central

What's on TV: MLB, 'Crysis Remastered' and 'Corporate'

The WNBA is back, plus 'Scoob!' and 'Spartacus' on 4K Blu-ray.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
21m ago
Corporate
Comedy Central

This week sports action returns in earnest, no matter what else is going on in the world. The MLB season will get started on Thursday, while WNBA games hit the airwaves starting on Saturday. Netflix has the sequel to its rom-com The Kissing Booth, while Syfy begins a new season of Wynonna Earp and NBC brings an end to Blindspot.

Movie fans can choose between another direct-to-home release in Scoob! or Spartacus — both are available in Ultra HD. Crysis Remastered is still in development on most platforms, but Switch gamers can check out the updated version this week.

The show I’m checking for is Corporate, which begins its final season on Comedy Central this week, starring Lance Reddick (The Wire) as a maniacal CEO. Don’t miss it. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Scoob! (4K)

  • Spartacus (4K)

  • John Wick: Chapters 1-3 (4K)

  • Castle Rock (S2)

  • Capone

  • Better Off Dead

  • Taste of Cherry (Criterion)

  • Ghost

  • Marriage Story (Criterion)

  • Crysis Remastered (Switch)

  • Tannenberg (Xbox One, PC, PS4)

  • Rainswept (Xbox One, Switch, PS4)

  • Rogue Company (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Tuesday

  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Street Food: Latin America (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • Bryan Callen: Complicated Apes, CW, 9 PM

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Love on the Spectrum (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Signs (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Norsemen (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Challenge: Reunion, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • NBA 2K League: The Turn, ESPN2, 8 PM

  • Game On! (season finale), CBS, 9 PM

  • Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Oval (season finale), BET, 9 PM

  • Bulletproof, CW, 9 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • Corporate (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • American Injustice: The Fight for Police Reform, BET, 11 PM

Thursday

  • The Dog House, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Larva Island Movie, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Doom Patrol, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET+, 3 AM

  • Tig n' Seek (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Yankees/Nationals, ESPN, 7 PM

  • Super Start Batteries 400, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 PM

  • Cannonball, USA, 8 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Watch Party (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • Killer Camp, CW, 8 PM

  • Blindspot (series finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • Giants/Dodgers, ESPN, 10 PM

  • Lost Resort (series premiere), TBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Syfy Wire's The Great Debate, Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Kissing Booth 2, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Radioactive, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Offering to the Storm, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Rogue Trip (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Animal Crackers, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sing On! Spain (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing, Netflix, 3 AM

  • If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Part 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Room 104 (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM

  • The Sims Spark'd, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Netflix, 3 AM

  • WNBA: Storm vs. Liberty, ESPN, 12 PM

  • WNBA: Sparks vs. Mercury, ABC, 3 PM

  • Yankees/Nationals, Fox, 7 PM

  • NBA Countdown, ABC, 8 PM

  • Stalked by my Husbands Ex, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't, Syfy, 11 PM

Sunday 

  • O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, NBC Sports Network, 3 PM

  • Black Monday (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM

  • Her Deadly Groom, Lifetime, 8 OM

  • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM

  • Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp (season premiere), Syfy, 10 PM

  • Outcry, Showtime, 10 PM

  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark, HBO, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
