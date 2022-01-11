Beats Fit Pro are coming to Canada, Europe and Japan this month

A couple of months after they debuted in the US, Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on the way to Canada, Europe and Japan. Orders will open in Europe (£200/€230) and Canada ($250 CAD) on January 24th, and in Japan (24,800 yen) the following day. The earbuds will ship on January 28th in all three regions.

Beats Fit Pro have most of the key features found in Apple’s third-generation AirPods, including hands-free Siri, Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with head tracking. Beats added active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as a flexible wingtip designed to keep the Fit Pro in your ears during workouts. The earbuds are also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.

Although Beats Fit Pro support one-touch pairing on Android with the help of a companion app, as noted in our review, some features are exclusive to iOS. There's no wireless charging option either. Still, Beats says you should get up to six hours of use with ANC or transparency mode active, and the charging case adds another 21 hours of listening time. The earbuds also deliver solid sound quality with punchy bass.