The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back on sale for $160

If you're looking to get in shape in the new year, your existing pair of wireless earbuds may not cut it when it comes to a secure fit and sweat resistance. But now you can pick up the Beats Fit Pro, which we consider to be the best earbuds for workouts, at the lowest price we've seen. The Fit Pros have dropped to $160 again, returning to their Black Friday price, while other options like the Beats Studio Buds have also been discounted as part of a wider Beats sale. You can even pick up the Beats Studio Buds plus a $25 Amazon gift card for only $185, or $40 off the bundle's usual price.

The Fit Pros actually look quite similar to the Beats Studio Buds, albeit for the extra fit wing that the former have. These make the Pros even more comfortable and secure than other buds, and they'll certainly help keep them in place during high-intensity workouts. We found them to have a better fit than Apple's AirPods Pro, and you're still getting things like onboard controls and a wear-detection sensor that enables automatic pausing when you remove the buds from your ears. We also appreciate their IPX4 rating, which will protect them even during your sweatiest sessions.

On top of their solid design, the Beats Fit Pros also have balanced sound with punchy bass, along with good ANC that blocks out most surrounding noises. Since they're part of the Apple ecosystem, you're also getting the conveniences most typically associate with AirPods: things like quick pairing and switching between Apple devices, hands-free Siri and Find My capabilities. But unlike Apple's own buds, the Fit Pros carry some of those perks, including fast pairing and control customization, to Android as well thanks to a dedicated app.

All of those features combined make the Fit Pros hard to beat at the moment if you're looking for a pair of buds to be reliable workout companions. And since they're designed to seamlessly work with Apple devices, it makes them a solid alternative for iPhone users who maybe haven't warmed up to AirPods' stick design. But if you're looking for something even more budget-friendly, the Beats Studio Buds may fit the bill — they also have all of the AirPods-like perks that the Fit Pros have, plus a comfortable design, an IPX4 rating and good ANC. What you won't find on those more affordable buds are onboard volume controls, sound customizations and wireless charging.

