Beats Fit Pro fall to new low of $145

Apple's Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are a good alternative to AirPods, as they offer the same features like ANC and spatial audio, but offer a better fit. If the $200 price has given you pause, you can now pick up a pair at Woot for $145 (28 percent off) — the lowest price we've seen to date.

The Beats Fit Pro scored an excellent 87 in our Engadget review for their excellent ANC performance, good sound quality and comfort. For the latter, the "fit wing" tip can bend to a wide range of ear shapes while keeping the buds firmly in place. They also offer physical buttons to answer calls, control volume, play/pause music and skip tracks.

The sound quality is "balanced and powerful" with punchy bass as you'd expect with Beats earphones, while also offering great clarity. They support Apple's spatial audio, giving you the ability to listen to Dolby Atmos Music content in Apple Music, or TV/movies on Apple TV. They also have Adaptive EQ that adjusts low- and mid-range frequencies depending on ambient sound to keep audio quality consistent. The ANC is powered by Apple's H1 chip and does a good job of blocking distractions.

We last saw them on sale for $160 during Amazon Prime days in October, so this deal will save you even more. Bear in mind that while Woot is owned by Amazon, it doesn't have the same return policy.

