The best Amazon Prime Day SSD and storage deals for 2023 Gadgets from Crucial, Samsung, SanDisk and others are down to record-low prices.

Amazon Prime Day is typically a boon for storage deals. Aside from the holiday shopping season, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new microSD card for your Nintendo Switch, an SSD for your PS5 or a portable drive to take with you on your next excursion. This year's Prime Day is no exception as many of our favorite SSDs, microSD cards and portable drives have been deeply discounted for the shopping event. We culled the deals to find the best ones on our favorite storage gear — in other words, the best Prime Day SSD, microSD card and portable drive deals you can get.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

The top pick in our best microSD cards guide, Samsung's Pro Plus in 256GB is on sale for $20 right now. It had some of the best overall speeds of any of the microSD cards we tested, and it has all of the important ratings that a good card should have: U3, V30 and A2. It'll be a great pick for your tablet, smartphone or Nintendo Switch, and it comes with a full-sized adapter in case you need to use it with a camera or connect it to your computer.

Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD

Kingston's Canvas Go Plus microSD card has dropped to $23 for Prime Day. It's the runner-up pick in our guide thanks to its solid speeds, U3, V30 and A2 ratings and lifetime warranty.

Samsung Evo Select microSD

Samsung's Evo Select microSD card has dropped to $10 for Prime Day. It's a step behind the top pick in our microSD card guide, mostly due to its slower sequential write speeds, but it's arguably the best value microSD card you can get right now.

SanDisk Nintendo Switch microSD

SanDisk's officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSD card is on sale for $23 for Prime Day. While you don't have to use a licensed card like this in your Nintendo Switch, it's nice to have for die-hard fans and it's an easier buy when discounted like this. We found this card to have fast read/write speeds and we appreciate its lifetime warranty.

Lexar Professional 1066x microSD

The Lexar Professional 1066 microSD card has dropped to $14 for Prime Day. It's a good alternative to our top pick in our microSD card guide, even if its overall speeds are a bit slower.

Samsung T7 Shield

The Samsung T7 Shield SSD has been discounted to $75 for Prime Day. The T7 series as a whole includes some of our favorite SSDs, and the Shield is the most durable of the bunch. The portable drive has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, and it can withstand drops from up to 10 feet high. On top of that, its 1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write speeds should be enough for most people's needs.

Samsung T7

The Samsung T7 drive has dropped to $70 for Prime Day. If you don't need the extra protection that the Shield has, the standard T7 is a good option. It has the same read/write speeds as the Shield, and it comes with both a USB-C and USB-A cable in the box, so you'll be able to use it with nearly any gadget you have.

Crucial X8

The Crucial X8 portable drive is on sale for $70 right now. It supports read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and drop protection from up to 7.5 feet. It also comes with a USB-A adapter for its included USB-C cable, so you can use it with a variety of devices.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

The top pick in our best PS5 SSDs guide, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX drive is on sale for $68 right now. It checks all the boxes you'd want in a good drive for your console: it's fast, with read speeds of up to 7,100MB/s, it comes with a pre-installed heatsink and it's protected by a five-year warranty. Plus, it's not the most expensive drive to begin with, which makes it a great value — especially when on sale like this.

Crucial MX500

Crucial's MX500 internal drive has been discounted to $48 for Prime Day. It has sequential read speeds of 560MB/s and a standard 2.5-inch design that should make it easy to swamp in for your desktop's or laptop's used-up drive.

Crucial P5 Plus

The Crucial P5 Plus SSD is on sale for $54 for Prime Day. It's already our favorite affordable SSD for the PS5, so it's an even better buy when you can get it at a discount. It has read speeds of up to 6,600MB/s and the main downside to it is that you'll need to provide and install your own heatsink to get it to work with Sony's console.

Samsung 980 Pro

Samsung's 980 Pro SSD has dropped to $50 for Prime Day. It's another good option for the PS5, especially since you can spring for a model with an included heatsink if you want. The 980 Pro has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and reliable thermal controls.

PNY XLR8

PNY's XLR8 SSD is down to $80 for Prime Day. This model was designed with the PS5 in mind, so it's ready to install with its included heatsink. It supports up to 7,500 MB/s sequential read speeds and it's available in up to 4TB sizes.

WD Black SN850X

WD Black's SN850X is on sale for $128 right now. It has the right read/write speeds to be a good option for the PS5, plus you can get it (or it's slightly slower counterpart, the SN850) with a heatsink included.

Crucial P2

The Crucial P2 SSD has dropped to $62 for Prime Day. It's a solid, affordable option if you're looking for an internal SSD, thanks to its sequential read speeds of up to 2,400 MB/s.

