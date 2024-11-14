The 15 best gifts for dads

The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry point for any dad (or whoever else) looking to get into virtual reality for the first time. As we note in our buying guide, it’s a remarkable achievement for $300: a totally wireless and (relatively) comfortable headset with the same speedy performance and excellent controllers as the higher-end Quest 3. Most importantly, it supports the same robust selection of native VR apps and games. It does downgrade on lens quality compared to the Quest 3 — which remains the better buy for more experienced VR users — but what’s here is still good enough for most people to feel immersed.

In general, a headset like this is still more of a neat toy than some paradigm-shifting breakthrough. But so what? If you think Dad would enjoy playing mini golf or Tetris in a virtual world, the Quest 3S should bring him hours of fun. Just note that it lacks a built-in headphone jack, and that you’ll need to buy a separate cable to use it with a gaming PC. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter

