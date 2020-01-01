The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

Buy T7 Touch SSD (500GB) at B&H - $70

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $25

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB is down to $25 for Black Friday, which is $3 cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day last month. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one. There are also discounts on the same cards in 512GB and 128GB capacities.

La Cie Rugged Mini (2TB) - $65

La Cie’s popular Rugged Mini portable HDD is down to $65 for a 2TB model. That’s only a couple of dollars off from an all-time low that only came about during a flash sale on Amazon. This drive is best for those that want a physically tough device — it’s drop-, crush- and water-resistant and its accompanying software offers automatic backups and syncing across multiple devices. As long as you’re ok with the mini USB 3.0 connection that the discounted models have, this is a great deal.

Crucial X8 portable SSD (500GB) - $80

Crucial’s X8 portable SSD is down to an all-time low for Black Friday — only $80 for a 500GB model. It has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and it works with almost any device that has a USB-C 3. 1 Gen 2 or USB-A connector. We also like its aluminum unibody that’s designed to be drop-, shock- and vibration-proof.

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen4 SSD (500GB) - $120

It’s a good time to add more storage to your gaming setup now that Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro SSD is down to $120. This drive comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor so it can be plugged into both desktops and laptops and it can reach speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. It also has a nickel coating that should help it better manage high temperatures.

Crucial P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) - $120

Crucial’s P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) has dropped to a record low of $120. This drive can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and its M.2 format makes it a good option for both desktop and laptop users. If you’re looking for a storage solution that can handle hardcore gaming, intense creative work and the like, this internal SSD fits the bill.

