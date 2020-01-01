Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

Devices from Samsung, Crucial and other brands are deeply discounted.
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago
Samsung T7 Touch
Samsung
Hard drives, portable SSDs, microSD cards and the like are not usually first on people’s wish lists but you often can’t go wrong if you gift one to your tech-savvy friends. No one will argue with more smartphone storage to hold hundreds of photos or additional space on a Nintendo Switch for new games. But truly good sales on these items can be hard to come by, which is why we recommend waiting for seasonal events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and (if you’re a Prime member) Amazon Prime Day to snag the storage gadgets you or your loved ones need. Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of good Black Friday storage deals available already, and we gathered the best ones here so you don’t have to go searching for them.

Samsung T7 Touch (500GB) - $70

Samsung T7 Touch
Samsung

Samsung’s T7 Touch has dropped to $70 for the 500GB model, which is $60 off its normal price and $30 off its current sale price on Amazon. Samsung debuted the T7 series earlier this year and the T7 Touch includes a fingerprint sensor on the portable SSD for extra security. Not only is the T7 nearly twice as fast as the previous T5 series, but it also has password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. To get the $70 price, you need to add the SSD to your basket, where a $60 coupon will be automatically applied.

Buy T7 Touch SSD (500GB) at B&H - $70

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $25

Samsung Select EVO microSD card
Samsung

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB is down to $25 for Black Friday, which is $3 cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day last month. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one. There are also discounts on the same cards in 512GB and 128GB capacities.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

La Cie Rugged Mini (2TB) - $65

La Cie Rugged Mini
La Cie

La Cie’s popular Rugged Mini portable HDD is down to $65 for a 2TB model. That’s only a couple of dollars off from an all-time low that only came about during a flash sale on Amazon. This drive is best for those that want a physically tough device — it’s drop-, crush- and water-resistant and its accompanying software offers automatic backups and syncing across multiple devices. As long as you’re ok with the mini USB 3.0 connection that the discounted models have, this is a great deal.

Buy La Cie Rugged Mini (2TB) at Amazon - $65 Buy La Cie Rugged Mini (5TB) at Amazon - $120

Crucial X8 portable SSD (500GB) - $80

Crucial X8 portable SSD
Crucial

Crucial’s X8 portable SSD is down to an all-time low for Black Friday — only $80 for a 500GB model. It has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and it works with almost any device that has a USB-C 3. 1 Gen 2 or USB-A connector. We also like its aluminum unibody that’s designed to be drop-, shock- and vibration-proof.

Buy Crucial X8 (500GB) at Amazon - $80

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen4 SSD (500GB) - $120

Samsung 980 Pro SSD
Samsung

It’s a good time to add more storage to your gaming setup now that Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro SSD is down to $120. This drive comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor so it can be plugged into both desktops and laptops and it can reach speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. It also has a nickel coating that should help it better manage high temperatures.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (500GB) at Amazon - $120

Crucial P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) - $120

Crucial P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Internal SSD
Crucial

Crucial’s P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) has dropped to a record low of $120. This drive can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and its M.2 format makes it a good option for both desktop and laptop users. If you’re looking for a storage solution that can handle hardcore gaming, intense creative work and the like, this internal SSD fits the bill.

Buy Crucial P5 (1TB) at Amazon - $120

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

