The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

Hard drives, portable SSDs, microSD cards and the like are not usually first on people’s wish lists but you often can’t go wrong if you gift one to your tech-savvy friends. No one will argue with more smartphone storage to hold hundreds of photos or additional space on a Nintendo Switch for new games. But truly good sales on these items can be hard to come by, which is why we recommend waiting for seasonal events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and (if you’re a Prime member) Amazon Prime Day to snag the storage gadgets you or your loved ones need. Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of good Black Friday storage deals available already, and we gathered the best ones here so you don’t have to go searching for them.
Samsung T7 Touch (500GB) - $70
Samsung’s T7 Touch has dropped to $70 for the 500GB model, which is $60 off its normal price and $30 off its current sale price on Amazon. Samsung debuted the T7 series earlier this year and the T7 Touch includes a fingerprint sensor on the portable SSD for extra security. Not only is the T7 nearly twice as fast as the previous T5 series, but it also has password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. To get the $70 price, you need to add the SSD to your basket, where a $60 coupon will be automatically applied.