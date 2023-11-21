The best outdoor gifts for 2023

While the Meater+ is great for monitoring food throughout a cook, an instant-read thermometer is handy in any kitchen – indoors or out. The best option for any culinary nerd you might be shopping for this year is the Thermapen One. Capable of readings in one second, it’s also accurate to within half a degree Fahrenheit. A brightly backlit display allows you to see clearly in the dark and the whole thing is IP67 rated, just in case you drop it in sauce or water. That display also rotates based on how you’re holding the Thermapen One, so no more awkward neck bends when checking temps of foods, liquids or baked goods.