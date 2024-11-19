Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best tech gifts on our editors' wishlists for the 2024 holiday season
We'd be giddy if we received any of these gadgets this year.
We at Engadget spend a lot of time thinking about the best tech gifts for anyone and everyone in your life. But during that process, we often can’t help but think about the things we’d like to receive as gifts. We encourage everyone to treat themselves in some way while scrambling to find gifts for those they love, and it’s about time we take our own advice. Here, we’ve compiled a list of gadgets on our staffers’ wish lists with the hope that it may inspire you to splurge a bit on yourself this year.
It’s hard not to feel jealous as, one by one, all my colleagues ditched their old cameras for Fujifilm bodies. The gorgeous retro styling, compact size and analog film simulations are all reasons to fall deeply in love with their models. Not to mention, when you’re toting around a decade-old Olympus to events, the ability to charge a camera via USB-C makes me delirious.
Which is why I think it’s time to join the gang, and I’m hoping someone will bring me an X-T50 for the holidays. It’s the latest entrant in Fujifilm’s middle-tier range, with the high-end features I’m looking for on a slightly more affordable package. It carries the same 40.2-megapixel sensor, 6K 30p video and in-body stabilization you’d find on the high-end X-T5.
Fujifilm knows the target market for the X-T50 wants to make full use of those film simulations and has added them to one of the top dials. If you’re out and about, and want to tweak how an image looks, you can turn the wheel to see what looks best before you start snapping. I’m a big fan of the physical controls, too, rather than burying everything in tedious digital submenus.
So, I borrowed an X-T50 for two weeks to see if the reality matched up to all of the hype both online, and with my colleagues. The learning curve is pretty steep, and you’ll need to quickly marshal all of the different controls to get things working. There are still some key things buried deep in the digital menus, like ensuring the in-body OIS is always enabled.
But that’s where the bad stuff ends, because the photos this thing produces are gorgeous. I’ve taken some pretty spectacular portraits, landscape and architecture shots and I feel like this is the camera I should have started my photography journey with. There’s so much to control, and so much to do, that you feel enormously enabled by what it has to offer. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Santa, or an itinerant billionaire, drops one off at my door this holiday season. — Daniel Cooper, Senior Reporter
I may be better known as the Tamagotchi person around here, but I’ve been harboring another obsession that I’m just as passionate about: Pikmin. I love the games, I love the absolutely feral fandom and I love the Pikmin themselves. Their mere (fictional) existence brings me indescribable joy — my phone’s notification sound is a Pikmin being plucked. When I see Pikmin anything, I pretty much need it in my life. Which brings me to this PDP Realmz Switch Pro Controller that has an actual red Pikmin figurine inside. It’s just sitting there, encased in plastic, with a flower on its head and a facial expression that screams, ‘I have seen untold horrors.’ Someone, please buy me this controller.
The controller’s see-through plastic build allows for a Pikmin scene that has depth; there are yellow and Pikmin frolicking on the outer shell and more Pikmin in the foliage on the middle level. That includes a yellow Pikmin shown from a birds-eye view, which makes its head look so bulbous and cute I could cry about it. The PDP Realmz controller is a decent but unremarkable controller beyond the Pikmin design, and transparent back that lets you see the tech innards (I’m a sucker for that). It’s wireless and has generally good reviews when it comes to things like comfort, battery life and overall performance, but it lacks rumble and other features that would bring it to the next level. It’d be more than fine for a no-frills kind of gamer, but for anyone else, it’d primarily be a collector’s item. I can picture it now, on a shelf between my Olimar and Bulborb plushies…. — Cheyenne MacDonald, Weekend Editor
I suspect there’s a lot of people out there who like the idea of owning a projector far more than the reality. Yes, you get to watch TV and movies on a vastly-bigger screen, but you’re obliged to buy and plumb in the necessary big screen and cables to make it all work. It’s why I was quite smitten with Nebula’s Cosmos 4K SE when I spent a week playing with one earlier this year. It’s a portable 4K projector with Dolby Vision that offers a 200-inch screen and great sound. Able to pump out 1,800 ANSI Lumens, it’s bright enough to work in plenty of environments, even if the room you’re in isn’t perfectly dark.
I’ll be honest: I didn’t expect much out of the Cosmos 4K SE, thinking it to be little more than an overpriced toy. How surprised I was, then, to find it offers spectacular image quality, excellent sound and will even turn a dark bedroom wall into a perfectly-watchable big screen. If I owned one, I could easily see it becoming a highlight for summertime movie and sports nights in the garden. And as much as I loathe the idea of having to buy a collapsible screen, the idea of having a screen that big in my living room for special occasions does rather appeal. — D.C.
I currently have a much smaller Marshall speaker (the first-generation Willen, which I wrote about here). It’s great for carrying around and the sound quality is awesome for such a small device. But, if I was going to get a bigger speaker then I would go for this Marshall Acton III. It doesn’t come cheap at $280 so this is a present for someone you really like (or someone you live with so you can share the enjoyment).
Aesthetically, the Marshall Acton III is a beautiful speaker, and is available in black, brown and cream. Your recipient can control the volume, bass and treble right from the top of the speaker, alongside the power switch. The speaker also connects via Bluetooth so there’s no hassle with setup — just connect and go. — Sarah Fielding, Contributing Reporter
The Ninja Creami definitely falls into the category of “things I don’t need, but I still really want.” I first heard about this $200 DIY “ice cream” maker from a creator I follow on Instagram, who was constantly posting the frozen creations she made for her family. As a lifelong ice cream lover who is also lactose intolerant, I was intrigued by the possibilities.
Unlike typical ice cream makers, the Ninja Creami allows you to make frozen treats out of almost any combination of ingredients by blending a previously-frozen base of your choice. This also makes recipes infinitely customizable. I love the idea of substituting vegan or lactose-free ingredients, or adding protein powder for a slightly “healthier” treat. It also doesn’t hurt that, as my colleague Sam Rutherford observed in his review, it’s surprisingly hard to mess up a batch even if you aren’t working with a precise recipe. — Karissa Bell, Senior Reporter
I’ve spent the last 12 years of my life living in NYC apartments and have never had the space for an ironing board. All the garment steamers I’ve owned sat unloved in my closets, getting abandoned each time I moved to a new place. It’s not that I don’t want my clothes to look crisp and unwrinkled — I’ve even resorted to putting shirts in the dryer with some ice cubes to get some unsightly lines out. Garment steamers aren’t a great solution since I either burn myself or get tired having to find some firm backing for the sleeves I want to iron.
So ever since I first got an ad for the Nori Iron, I’ve gone back and forth on buying one. This is basically a flatiron for your clothes, and because it has two hot metal plates, you can basically straighten seams and press your shirts with precision. It’s gone on sale for under $100 once or twice, so if it goes on sale on Black Friday I might just buy one for myself. But for your friends who have small living spaces and want an easy way to starch up their shirts, this could be a good gift. — Cherlynn Low, Deputy Editor
I tested the Breville Bambino Plus for this year’s coffee gift guide, but I’ve had my eye on the Barista Express espresso machine for a while now. The Bambino is a highly-capable, compact machine that churns out cafe-quality drinks and it’s easy for beginners to quickly grasp. However, the Barista Express is an all-in-one unit, with a 16-setting grinder, automatic dosing and a built-in tamper.
When it comes to pulling shots, a low-pressure pre-infusion precedes 9-bar extraction, a combination that creates creamy, caramel-hued espresso that’s ready for latte art. There’s a steam wand that turns milk into microfoam for those creations, and the entire machine has a simple, button-driven interface that doesn’t rely on a (unnecessary, in my opinion) touch screen to make your coffee.
The only reason I haven’t pulled the trigger on one yet is counter space. I don’t have the room for a permanently positioned espresso machine of this size in my home. I’m hoping my next place will have a small area off to the side in the kitchen where I can put one. And when that time comes, it’s very likely to be a Barista Express. — Billy Steele, Senior Editor
Let's be honest, if you don't have a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary edition bundle locked down already, it's probably unlikely that you'll be able to find one without overpaying a scalper. But if you can get your hands on the console and you give it to a loved one, you'll be the coolest parent/aunt/uncle/sibling/partner ever in their eyes.
Sony only made 12,300 units of this version of the PS5 Pro to commemorate the December 3, 1994, release of the original PlayStation. Rather than the white case of a regular PS5 Pro, this one matches the gray colorway of the PS1. The bundle includes a standard PS5 controller as well as a DualSense Edge, both of which have the same PS1-era aesthetic. Even the charging cable is on point, with a chunky gray plastic housing for the USB-C connector. Add all of this up and it's a special package for nostalgic gamers of a certain vintage, as well as younger players who simply love to brag about having something their friends don't. — Kris Holt, Contributing Reporter
After avoiding the vinyl craze for years, I finally gave in a few months ago. I'm a sucker for 20-year anniversary releases of my favorite emo and hardcore albums from the early aughts. I didn’t want to invest a ton until I was sure the hobby was going to stick, so I’ve been using an entry-level Audio-Technica AT-LP60 from the start. It’s certainly fine for spinning records, but now that I’ve amassed a few dozen of them, I think I’m ready for a serious upgrade.
If I’m going to invest, or have someone invest for me as a gift, I want to jump over the midrange in the A-T lineup and go straight to the top. The AT-LP8X is a semi-automatic, direct-drive turntable with a redesigned tonearm lift that stops the motor when a side of a record has ended. That automatic stopping is rare for a direct-drive unit and it would nicely bridge the gap between my novice vinyl knowledge and an advanced player. This model comes with a AT-VM95E cartridge, but it allows you to replace that stylus with any of the company’s VM95 options to expand the turntable’s sound.
The AT-LP8X can play 78RPM records (with an additional stylus), which my current turntable cannot accommodate. And, crucially, this premium model has a more refined design than the much cheaper AT-LP60. That means it will look a lot better as part of my vinyl setup than my current budget player. As you probably know, us vinyl folk like to prominently display our collections, so a better-looking turntable would certainly enhance my showpiece. — B.S.
I have a Rad Runner Plus electric utility bike that’s great for hauling the kid or bringing groceries home from the store. But it weighs 77 pounds before add-ons like baskets and grab bars. I also have a gravel bike that weighs just over 22 pounds. But it’s powerless, literally, to help me get up a hill. The difference is substantial — riding my gravel bike feels like flying. Riding the electric feels like taking an open air bus. I’d love to pedal more on the electric, but the bike’s heft and fat tires force me to rely on pedal assist almost constantly. The Specialized Turbo Creo 2 Comp seems like the perfect balance. For about ten pounds more than my light-ish bike, you get a 320-watt motor and a 320 watt-hour (integrated) battery.
Specialized lists a range of about five hours, but doesn’t offer a mileage estimate, probably because that can vary wildly depending on how much human power you add into the electrified propulsion. The 47mm tires are on the wider end of gravel bike specs, and no one would call a 32-pound ride light, but I can definitely envision myself using this primarily as a “regular” bike and calling in the motor assist for hills or when the weight of the world feels heavier than usual. Reviews contend that the pedal assist is smoothly integrated and the motor offers no added resistance when you’re not using it — two big marks in its favor. Also I love the way it looks. Yes, it’s obvious this is an e-bike (the fat downtube gives it away), yet it also doesn’t look like a mommobile e-scooter. But — of course, there’s a but — the reason this is on my wishlist and not anywhere near my garage is price. Good looks, lightness and power don’t come cheap. This’ll set you back $6,500. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter
I’ve tested enough of Ooni’s pizza ovens to vouch for how well they perform cooking restaurant-quality pies at home. The company’s lineup has something for everyone, whether you want to cook with wood, gas or electricity, but there was one issue with most of the products: pizza size. Sure, there are models that allow you to bake up to 16-inch pies, but most Ooni ovens only handle 13-inch creations.
That is, until the Koda 2 Max arrived. I’ve wanted one since the day they were announced for two key reasons. First, this oven can accommodate up to 20-inch pizzas, one of which is enough to feed my family of four, and would allow me to feed a crowd with less time. It also fits two 12-inch or three 10-inch pizzas at once, greatly expediting the cooking process during make-your-own pizza parties. Second, the Koda 2 Max has two independently controlled cooking zones so that you can cook two things at two different temperatures. This makes the oven more versatile for baking, roasting or even searing a steak.
Of course, the Koda 2 Max is still all-Ooni. It cooks pizza in as little as a minute thanks to max temps of 950 degrees Fahrenheit. The oven is ready to cook in 30 minutes, which is the time it takes to reach 750 degrees Fahrenheit. It runs on propane or natural gas and the digital temperature hub connects with the Ooni app to send temperature readings to your phone along the way. The combination of features and size on this oven creates a device that I think is probably my ideal outdoor pizza factory. — B.S.
