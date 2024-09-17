Amazon accused of deceptive 'sales' of its own products in lawsuit

Amazon is facing a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of misleading pricing practices. The suit alleges that Amazon deceived shoppers by showing inflated list prices for Fire TVs, thus making discounts seem more significant than they actually were.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington and claims that the company regularly adopted this practice, calling it a "persistent and uniform scheme." The suit alleges that Amazon created "fake list prices" for its own Fire TVs, making the apparent "discounts" deceptive.

It goes on to accuse the company of tricking its customers into buying Fire TVs by omitting "critical information" concerning the length of the sale and when the list price was actually in use. This allegedly led to Amazon customers spending "more money than they otherwise would have if not for the purported time-limited bargains." The suit claims that "many of the Fire TVs have not been anywhere near the advertised list prices for a year or more."

The lawsuit alleges violations of Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, which bans “unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce.” Plaintiff David Ramirez seeks compensatory and punitive damages, in addition to an injunction to stop Amazon from continuing the alleged practices. The suit seeks compensatory damages "in amounts determined by the court and/or jury" and prejudgment interest on everything awarded.

The lawsuit references a similar case in California from 2021 in which Amazon was barred from using false or misleading list prices in its advertising. The company also agreed to pay around $2 million in penalties and restitution as part of that settlement. As for this case, it’s still early days.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Seattle-based news organization KIRO 7. We reached out to the company for our own comment and will report back when we get a response.