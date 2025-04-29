Amazon denies report that it plans to show tariff impacts on its prices

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Amazon has refuted a report which said it was planning to tell consumers how much of a product's price was due to the impact of tariffs that the Trump administration has imposed on imports, particularly those from China. According to Punchbowl News, Amazon was going to display this right next to an item's total price. However, that's not the case, Amazon said in a statement.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products," Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle told Engadget. "This was never approved and is not going to happen."

During Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to a question regarding the Punchbowl report and called the purported plan "a hostile and political act by Amazon." Citing a Reuters report from 2021, Leavitt claimed that Amazon had partnered with "a Chinese propaganda arm."

Amazon Haul is a discount storefront that the company debuted to compete with low-cost Chinese retailers Temu and Shein. In recent days, Temu started including "import charges" of around 145 percent on various products, matching tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on many imports from China. Shein also increased prices, though it hasn't explicitly pinned the blame on "import charges," per CNBC. "Tariffs are included in the price you pay," a banner displayed at checkout reads. "You'll never have to pay extra at delivery."

Meanwhile, Amazon said on Tuesday it plans to hold its annual blockbuster Prime Day sale this July. According to Reuters, however, some third-party Amazon sellers plan to opt out of this year's event amid uncertainty over tariffs.

Update April 29, 2025, 11:36AM ET: Added an updated statement from Amazon.