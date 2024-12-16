Amazon ignored internal studies on injuries, Senate investigation claims

Reports of high worker injury numbers have plagued the company for years.

By Jeremy Gan
PRODUCTION - 27 November 2024, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Dummerstorf: In Amazon's new logistics center, industrial trucks are on the move in the high-bay warehouse. The new center was officially opened in September. Around 500 people currently work at the site, and this figure is set to rise to 1,000 in the future. Around 1 million items are currently stored at the site. Photo: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa (Photo by Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images) Getty Images

For years, reporting has claimed employees and contractors at Amazon's warehouses are injured at unusually high rates, often attributed to a high pace of work. On Sunday, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions published an investigation that claims Amazon's own internal research reached similar conclusions — and then ignored them, The New York Times reported.

The Senate Committee, chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders, published its 160-page report, which among other things, details the results of two internal Amazon initiatives meant to study worker injuries: Project Elderwand and Project Soteria. The former identified an upper bound of repetitive motions workers could perform before substantial risk of injury would occur, and noted that current quotes were above that rate. The latter indicated a link between work speed and injury. Both studies recommended relaxing the pace of work, but executives chose not to do so.

Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said that Sanders' report used what she called "out-of-date documents" (the studies were conducted in 2020 and 2021). She continued saying that Amazon's work environment has improved recently, and that a Washington State judge had rejected allegations that Amazon required its employees to work in an unsafe environment.

Amazon was cited last year by OSHA at half a dozen warehouses for "failing to keep workers safe." An investigation by the Washington Post in 2021 found Amazon warehouse workers are seriously injured at a rate nearly twice that of the warehousing industry at large; it echoed similar findings by Reveal from 2019.

Recommended