Amazon will discontinue the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition’s main reason for existing

If you own an Amazon Echo Show 8 Photos edition, be prepared for your device to start showing ads. According to emails posted by customers on Reddit and Threads and first reported by The Verge , Amazon will discontinue its PhotosPlus subscription feature that let people upload and display their own pictures on the Echo Show 8.

PhotosPlus subscriptions will end on September 12 and Amazon will end support for the photo feature on September 23. Instead, affected customers will have to upload their photos to Amazon Photos with 25 GB of storage and learn to live with the ads on their home screen.

The feature, which costs $2 a month, let users upload their own photos for display on the Echo Show 8’s home screen turning the voice and touch controlled screen device into a digital picture frame. The screen would rotate the owners’ photos every 30 seconds, a feature that could be left on indefinitely (or as long as it could last on its chargeable battery).

Any mention of the PhotosPlus subscription has been removed from Amazon’s website. The Amazon Echo Show 8 Photos Edition is also no longer for sale.

Amazon has seen some major struggles with Alexa devices. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Alexa lost Amazon more than $25 billion from 2017 to 2021. Amazon has tried to recoup some of those losses by eliminating bonuses to Alexa developers . The tech giant is also reportedly working on an advanced version of Alexa known as “Remarkable Alexa” that could come with a monthly subscription fee.

