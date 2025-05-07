Amazon's newest fulfillment robot has a sense of touch

Amazon has deployed over 750,000 robots to its fulfillment centers over the last decade or so, but now there's a new, shall we say, more sensitive addition. The company has announced Vulcan, its first robot with a sense of touch. It's one in a series of new robots introduced today at Amazon's Delivering the Future event in Germany.

Vulcan uses force feedback sensors to monitor how much it's pushing or holding on to an object and, ideally, not damage it. "In the past, when industrial robots have unexpected contact, they either emergency stop or smash through that contact. They often don't even know they have hit something because they cannot sense it." Aaron Parness, Amazon director, applied science, stated in the release. "Vulcan represents a fundamental leap forward in robotics. It's not just seeing the world, it's feeling it, enabling capabilities that were impossible for Amazon robots until now."

Of course, there's an AI component, with Amazon training Vulcan's AI on physical data around touch and force. Vulcan also uses algorithms to determine what it can handle, identify different products and find space in the fulfillment center. The machine has "tackled thousands" of objects and tasks, like moving electronics and picking up socks. The system can also learn from its mistakes, with Amazon stating the robot will become more capable as time goes on.

Amazon, which has faced continual reports of endangering worker safety, also claims it's introducing Vulcan for efficiency and worker safety. The robot should focus on inventory in the top rows of storage pods, about eight feet in the air, and just above floor level. Theoretically, this means less time employees need to spend on ladders or crouching down, and more time working with product at their level. Amazon says the robot is already in use in Spokane, Washington and Hamburg, Germany.