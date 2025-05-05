Apple appeals recent ruling against anticompetitive App Store practices

Last week a federal judge issued a scathing ruling over Apple's handling of fees for in-app transactions. As promised, Apple has appealed the latest decision in the protracted lawsuit brought by Epic Games over the company's anti-competitive App Store policies. The initial 2021 ruling attempting to loosen Apple's grip on in-app sales was all but ignored, as the company went to great lengths in attempting to circumvent the decision.

While the company complied with the judges ruling , it has now filed its promised appeal after it made clear last week that it strongly disagreed with the court's decision. It remains to be seen if there is any chance for Apple to win the appeal, as Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sternly reprimanded Apple in her latest ruling.

Her ruling in part read "Apple willfully chose not to comply with this Court's Injunction. It did so with the express intent to create new anticompetitive barriers which would, by design and in effect, maintain a valued revenue stream; a revenue stream previously found to be anticompetitive. That it thought this Court would tolerate such insubordination was a gross miscalculation."