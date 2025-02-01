Apple has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a class action lawsuit over Apple Watch battery swelling

Owners of some early Apple Watch models may be eligible for payment from a $20 million class action settlement. Apple recently agreed to settle a lawsuit that claimed some first generation, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 Apple Watches had battery swelling issues that could have caused damage to the devices. The company has denied any wrongdoing and in a statement to TechCrunch said it "strongly" disagrees with the claims made in the lawsuit, but nonetheless "agreed to settle to avoid further litigation." The exact amount of the payments will depend on how many claimants ultimately end up being involved, but it's expected to be between $20 to $50 per eligible device.

There's a full breakdown of eligibility and deadlines on the website for the class action lawsuit, but the main thing to know is that in order to receive payment, you must have reported the issue to Apple in the US between April 24, 2015, and February 6, 2024. "Settlement Class Members will receive a payment without the need to submit a claim form," the website notes. You just need to submit your payment information through the settlement website ( here ) by April 10. Notices of eligibility will be sent out by mail and email.