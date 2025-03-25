Apple may evade an EU fine over iOS browser options

Apple may avoid a fine in one of the European Union investigations it's currently the subject of. The bloc's executive arm, the European Commission, will next week end a probe into whether Apple hindered iPhone users from easily changing their browser or search engine, according to Reuters .

Apple is said to have complied with rules laid out under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to make it a cinch for users to switch to alternative browsers, social media platforms and other online services while giving smaller rivals a better chance to compete. Violations of the DMA, legislation that broadly seeks to keep the power of Big Tech in check, can lead to a fine of up to 10 percent of a company's total annual revenue, and up to 20 percent for repeat offenses.