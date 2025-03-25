Apple may evade an EU fine over iOS browser options
The company has reportedly complied with Digital Market Act rules.
Apple may avoid a fine in one of the European Union investigations it's currently the subject of. The bloc's executive arm, the European Commission, will next week end into whether Apple hindered iPhone users from easily changing their browser or search engine, according to .
Apple is said to have complied with rules laid out under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to make it a cinch for users to switch to alternative browsers, social media platforms and other online services while giving smaller rivals a better chance to compete. Violations of the DMA, legislation that broadly seeks to keep the power of Big Tech in check, can lead to a fine of up to 10 percent of a company's total annual revenue, and up to 20 percent for repeat offenses.
However, Apple may not be entirely off the hook. Per the report, the EU is set to dish out fines to both that company and Meta. The second Apple case concerns whether the company from freely informing users about alternate payment options that are available away from the App Store ecosystem. As for Meta, it was that the EU may fine the company north of $1 billion for violating DMA rules as a result of its "consent or pay" in the region.