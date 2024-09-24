Apple Store employees in Oklahoma City ratify their first union contract

It's the second unionized group of Apple retail workers to get a collective bargaining agreement.

Employees at an Apple Store in Oklahoma City's Penn Square Mall have voted to ratify their first collectively-bargained contract. The store's workers are part of the Communications Workers of America, operating as Apple Retail Union-CWA Local 6016. The employees' three-year agreement with Apple includes the following, according to a press release from CWA:

"Wage increases of up to 11.5% over the next three years."

"Worker involvement in scheduling and guaranteed paid time off to vote."

"A safer and more democratic workplace with a grievance and arbitration process and the establishment of joint Safety and Health and Working Relations committees."

"Job protection in the event of a store closure or relocation and severance pay."

"Guaranteed paid time off, health and other benefits."

Today's news caps off years of preparation to unionize and secure a contract for the Penn Square Mall Apple Store, which began organizing in early 2022. The parties reached a tentative agreement in early September after a unanimous strike authorization vote in August and a store picket.