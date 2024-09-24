Apple Store employees in Oklahoma City ratify their first union contract
It's the second unionized group of Apple retail workers to get a collective bargaining agreement.
Employees at an Apple Store in Oklahoma City's Penn Square Mall have voted to ratify their first collectively-bargained contract. The store's workers are part of the Communications Workers of America, operating as Apple Retail Union-CWA Local 6016. The employees' three-year agreement with Apple includes the following, according to a press release from CWA:
"Wage increases of up to 11.5% over the next three years."
"Worker involvement in scheduling and guaranteed paid time off to vote."
"A safer and more democratic workplace with a grievance and arbitration process and the establishment of joint Safety and Health and Working Relations committees."
"Job protection in the event of a store closure or relocation and severance pay."
"Guaranteed paid time off, health and other benefits."
Today's news caps off years of to unionize and secure a contract for the Penn Square Mall Apple Store, which began organizing in early 2022. The parties reached a in early September after a unanimous strike authorization vote in August and a store picket.
The Oklahoma City employees are the second group of Apple retail workers to reach a contract through their union. An Apple Store in Maryland was the first of the tech company's retail stores to unionize, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in June 2022.