Apple sued for failing to implement tools that would detect CSAM in iCloud

Apple is being sued by victims of child sexual abuse over its failure to follow through with plans to scan iCloud for child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), The New York Times reports. In 2021, Apple announced it was working on a tool to detect CSAM that would flag images showing such abuse and notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. But the company was hit with immediate backlash over the privacy implications of the technology, and ultimately abandoned the plan.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Saturday in Northern California, is seeking damages upwards of $1.2 billion dollars for a potential group of 2,680 victims, according to NYT. It claims that, after Apple showed off its planned child safety tools, the company "failed to implement those designs or take any measures to detect and limit" CSAM on its devices, leading to the victims' harm as the images continued to circulate.

In a statement shared with Engadget, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz said, "Child sexual abuse material is abhorrent and we are committed to fighting the ways predators put children at risk. We are urgently and actively innovating to combat these crimes without compromising the security and privacy of all our users. Features like Communication Safety, for example, warn children when they receive or attempt to send content that contains nudity to help break the chain of coercion that leads to child sexual abuse. We remain deeply focused on building protections that help prevent the spread of CSAM before it starts."

The lawsuit comes just a few months after Apple was accused of underreporting CSAM by the UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Update, December 8 2024, 6:55PM ET: This story has been updated to include Apple's statement to Engadget.