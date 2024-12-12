Australia demands big social platforms pay local news publishers

Australia is not messing around when it comes to big tech. Last month the country introduced a law that, if passed, would ban all people 16 and younger from social media. Now, its coming after social media and search engines alike, ensuring they pay publishers for their content after Meta backed out of doing so, the Financial Times reports. The Australian Taxation Office would be in charge of collecting the money, though it shouldn't profit from the deal in any way, instead sending all the profits to media companies.

The new amendments would require any platform that makes more an Australian revenue of more than $250 million (160 million USD) to pay a set fee or create a direct agreement with publishers. In 2021, Meta and Google made a deal to paid a range of large and small Australian media companies more than 200 million AUD (128 million USD) per year — though these agreements were pretty much forced by legislation. Meta backed out earlier this year, claiming its users don't come to its platforms for news content.

Leaders in the industry like Michael Miller, executive chair of News Corp Australia, applauded the government's recent step, with Miller stating, "This will provide a foundation for rebuilding the media industry after the loss of an estimated 1,000 jobs this year, and ensuring Australian news media businesses will continue to deliver inquiring and professional journalism, which has never been more important to cohesive, democratic societies."

Canada previously took a similar step, enacting a bill in 2023 that required social media platforms and search engines to pay publishers. Meta responded by pulling news in the country but, while Google first threatened to take action, the company agreed to pay news publishers about 100 million CAD (71 million USD) each year.